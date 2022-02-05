City
Derek Flack
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
History of Toronto photos

The history of Toronto in photos

The history of Toronto in photos is not an authoritative history of this city (far from from it), but the 90 some odd posts linked to below provide a thematically organized visual overview of Toronto that I hope will be worth a return visit or two for those interested in the city of yesteryear.

The vast majority of the photographs featured below derive from the Toronto Archives, which means that should you see something that you really like, it's probably available for purchase from the source.

For those interested in a less visually oriented take on Toronto history, there is also our Nostalgia Tripping series, which was designed to be a bit more about storytelling than just the photos.

Here is our ongoing history of Toronto in photos.

Toronto History

Lost Toronto

Toronto history TTC

The TTC

Toronto History grocery stores

Cityscape

Toronto History Streets

Streets and intersections

Toronto History Bloor Viaduct

Structures and buildings

Toronto History Taxicab

Non-TTC transportation
Places and Neighbourhoods

Toronto History computers

Vintage Toronto

Toronto History Pier 6

Photographers

Toronto History Painting

Art, maps and other documents

Toronto history fire 1904

It wasn't always so rosy...

Toronto aerial

Overviews

Toronto History

By decade

Toronto History

Other Toronto history resources
Sites worth visiting for historical content

Photos in this post derive from the Toronto Archives with the exception of the painting of a streetcar on Dundas, which is by Michel Binette ("Brush Strokes on Dundas Street" 1979).

