The transformation of Toronto's skyline from 1880 to today

There's few more obvious ways to track the growth of a city than by charting the transformation of its skyline.

Perhaps this is especially the case with a city like Toronto, where developments have seemed to come in major stages, whether this be the rise of the Royal York Hotel in the late 1920s, the Toronto Dominion Centre in the late 60s, or the addition of the CN Tower in the mid-70s.

The photos below speak mostly for themselves in this capacity. Toronto now boasts one of the most impressive skylines in the world, but if you go back to the outset of the 1960s, there's nary a modern building in sight. We are a thoroughly contemporary city in this capacity.

Behold, the transformation of the Toronto skyline from 1880 to today.

Late 1880s

1914

1919

1920s

1930s

1940

1957

1964

1967

1974

1981

2001

2007

2010

2016