What Yonge Street looked like in the 1970s

Yonge Street in the 1970s was at the height of its seedy glory. From Gerrard down to Queen, the central artery of the city was an eclectic mix of bars, live music venues, theatres, small retail shops, and fast food joints. It was loud, cluttered, and a bit dirty, but it was always alive.

Today you can see little pockets of buildings that recall this period — some of which still bear signs that date back decades — but the street is increasingly becoming a haven for a different kind of ostentatiousness: that of the tall condo.

Everything about these photos is evocative of a Toronto that is, for the most part, already lost. From the big cars to the neon signs to the record and book shops everywhere, it's amazing to imagine how quickly urban paradigms can shift.

Behold, this is what Yonge St. looked like in the 1970s.