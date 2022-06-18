50 things to do this summer in Toronto

Things to do in Toronto for summer 2022 include a season full of events packed with food, music, street festivals and many of our favourite activities.

Outdoor movie festivals are always a season favourite, while newcomers like The World of Barbie and Bob Marley One Love Experience are a cause for excitement.

Here are some of the ways to enjoy summer in Toronto.

New this year

Eat your way through a new street festival

Fun Philippines will be making its debut this summer to take over Little Manila with food, cultural installations and performances from July 23 through July 24. The street festival aims to educate visitors on the history and diversity of the Philippines.

Live out your childhood dreams in the Barbie DreamHouse

You can pretend to be a real-life Barbie this summer when The World of Barbie kicks off its summer tour in Toronto, from July 15 through September 30. Explore the different rooms of her home and neighbourhood or take a seat in the life-sized version of her famed pink camper van.

Grab tickets to the world's largest hip-hop festival

Rolling Loud has announced that it will be making its way to Toronto for the first time this summer, featuring a huge lineup of major artists including Wizkid, Future and Dave, all as headliners. The hip-hop festival is set to take over Ontario Place from September 9 through September 11.

Dance all day long at a new music festival

Get ready to shuffle well into the night because Toronto is getting not one but two new music festivals this summer. SugarLand Festival will be taking over Sugar Beach for Pride from June 25 through June 26 for a weekend filled with live performances, DJs and art installations.

Bob Marley One Love Experience

Learn more about the famed Jamaican singer's life by checking out this exhibit with never before seen photographs and memorabilia. The exhibit will take you through different points of Marley's life all while celebrating his heritage. Bob Marley One Love Experience is set to take over Lighthouse Immersive Artscape from July 1 through August 14.

Dance the weekend away at a new EDM festival

Decadence Festival is a three-day EDM festival that will feature Tiesto, Illenium, and Above & Beyond as the headliners. The music festival is set to take place from June 30 through July 2.

Head out to the new Harry Potter Musical

Potterheads, get excited because Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has come to the city for the summer. Toronto is one of only seven cities in the world that are currently showing the play. Don't miss it while it's on stage from June 21 until December 24.

Summer favourites

Satisfy your late-night cravings at a night market

One of the best parts of the summer is when the late nights are warm, and what better way to spend one of those nights than to head out to one of the many night markets like Waterfront Night Market and Night It Up!?

Catch a movie under the stars

Grab a picnic blanket and some popcorn and head to one of the many outdoor movie screenings in the city. Curtains Up! and Lavazza IncluCity Festival are set to take over parks and the Distillery District, or you can head out to the back patio of Coffee and Clothing for a more intimate atmosphere.

Party by the lake

The beach is the place to be all summer long and there's no better way to celebrate than to party by the water. Parties like Promise Cherry Beach and Sunnyside will be spinning some of the hottest tracks all season.

Spend the day dancing at a summer music festival

Round up your friends and discover some new music at one of the many summer music festivals happening all over the city like Electric Island and Field Trip to name a few.

Check out some outdoor theatre

Head out to either Fringe or Summerworks for your theatre fix in the city with performances from Toronto's impressive local theatre arts scene.

Marquee events

Pride Toronto

After two years, Pride Toronto returns to the city with a massive street festival to end the month. The festival will be full of music, entertainment, food, and the huge annual Pride Parade on June 26 to celebrate. If you're looking to plan ahead for all the events, we've got a guide to Pride and a round-up of parties for the big weekend celebration.

Taste of Asia

The streets will be closed from June 24 through June 26 as 100 vendors set up shop at this massive Asian food festival with flavours from various countries, plus a ton of performances and shopping.

Toronto Craft Beer Festival

Ontario Place is about to be the perfect spot for craft beer this summer when over 40 local and regional brewers stop in the city for the annual festival taking place from June 24 through June 26.

Toronto Jazz Festival

The city will be filled with jazz music for 10 days as the Toronto Jazz Festival returns with hundreds of free concerts taking place all over the city starting June 24 through July 2.

TD Salsa on St. Clair

Grab a partner and get ready to dance at the massive Latin street festival as it takes over parts of St. Clair Avenue West for the weekend from July 9 through July 10. The celebration will include some of the best Latino music, dance, art, exhibitions, salsa dance parties and dance lessons.

BIG on Bloor

Head out to Bloordale Village on July 16 as a section of Bloor Street West shuts down for a massive street festival full of art, live music, and food from neighbouring restaurants.

Honda Indy

Rev your engines and get ready to check out the world-class motorsports festival at The Exhibition Place from July 15 through July 17 which will feature a ton of activities, interactive displays, food trucks and beer gardens.

OssFest

The already lively Ossington Strip will be transformed into a bustling street festival complete with extended patios, live music, games, vendors and of course a ton of food and drinks on July 23.

Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Get ready for a colourful weekend as the festival celebrating Caribbean culture in the city ends with a grand parade, filled with extravagant colours, music and dancing from July 28 through August 1.

VELD

The beloved EDM festival has extended from two days to three days this summer, with a handful of major artists including Alesso, Armin Van Buuren, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Porter Robinson. Shuffle your way through the crowds from July 29 through July 31.

JerkFest

The savoury flavours of jerk will be on everything at this year's annual JerkFest from August 5 through August 7. The festival will be full of jerk cuisine, music, and entertainment.

Taste of the Danforth

Head out to one of the biggest street festivals of the summer as Taste of the Danforth is back after a brief hiatus to take over Greektown. The street will be packed with traditional Greek cuisine, rides, local vendors, music, activities, performances and more all from August 5 through August 7.

Summerlicious

Restaurants all over will be offering special menus and dishes during the city-wide food event from August 12 through August 28. Make sure to make a reservation as spots will fill up quickly.

CNE

The annual Canadian National Exhibition is back after a brief hiatus to bring carnival rides, outrageous food, concerts, food festivals, air shows and much more to the city from August 19 through September 5.

Taste of Manila

Celebrate Filipino culture as the annual street festival takes over the heart of Little Manila for traditional Filipino street eats, performances, music, and activities all from August 20 through August 21.

FAN EXPO

Plan out your cosplay costume as all-things fandom are on at this annual pop culture convention with special guests, a big market, workshops, performances and lots more. The convention will take over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre starting August 25 until August 28.

BuskerFest

Fire eaters, acrobats, jugglers, and clowns will line the streets busking for charity at the city's biggest street performance festival from September 2 through September 5.

TIFF

The massive international film festival is back for 10 days full of screenings from September 8 through September 18. Keep an eye out for all the celebrities stopping by to walk the red carpet.

Taste of Kingsway

A section of Bloor Street West shuts down from September 9 through September 11 as the Kingsway is filled with music, shopping, food from local vendors, entertainment and carnival rides.

Toronto Ukrainian Festival

Celebrate the city's Ukrainian community as the annual festival takes over the streets of Bloor West Village from September 16 through September 18 for three days full of traditional food, dance music and entertainment.

Redpath Waterfront Festival

Celebrate all things water as the Redpath Waterfront Festival returns from September 17 through September 18 for a weekend of Maritime-themed fun complete with a massive Theodore TOO Tugboat.

Roncesvalles Polish Festival

Polka your way through the streets of Roncesvalles from September 17 through September 18 as the city's Polish community fills the street with dancing, performances, food, music, art and art.

Events you can do all summer long

Spend the day at the beach

Beach season has officially started so make a splash at one of the 10 beaches open around the city this summer. Facilities like washrooms, showers, change rooms, volleyball courts, and concession stands are also open.

Take a dip at an outdoor pool

If beaches aren't your thing then no need to worry as the city has a plethora of both indoor and outdoor swimming pools for you to cool off even when it's raining outside.

Chill out on a patio

Now that the weather is warm and sunny, the patio is the best place to grab a drink with friends. Luckily, the city has no shortage of patios that are perfect for a quick coffee break or for a romantic date.

Have a picnic at a local park

Pack a basket full of all your favourite treats, grab your blanket and head out to your local park for a bite with friends. A City within a Park, Toronto's greenspaces make the perfect picnic spot.

Try every flavour of ice cream

There's no better way to cool off when the weather gets too hot than to grab a scoop at one of the many ice cream shops in the city serving up soft serve, ice cream sandwiches, and ice cream rolls.

Celebrate the cultural mixing pot of the city at a street festival

Summer in the city means that street festivals are set to take over our main roads and line the streets full of activities, performances, vendors and food. If you're looking for a street festival to visit, check out our roundup of the top street festivals.

Head out to the Scarborough Bluffs

Spend your day exploring the towering escarpment by checking out one of the nine parks, strolling across a series of bridges that lead across ponds, having a picnic or ending the night with a bonfire and views of the lake.

Go on an outdoor adventure

There are a ton of outdoor adventures that will take you on both water and land across the city. Check out this roundup of things to do outside all summer long.

Cool off at a water park

If you don't like to relax by the pool or beach to cool off then make your way to a waterpark this summer where you can slip and slide down some of the biggest water slides and inflatables. Splash Works and Wet 'n' Wild are fan favourites or you can check out the new inflatable water park at Ontario Place.

Outside the city

Pick your own fruits and vegetables

Head out to one of the many farms just outside of the city to pick your own fresh produce. Strawberries, cherries, blueberries and peaches are just a few to be named that are ready to be picked.

Explore a flower farm and make your own bouquet

From lavender fields to dahlia farms, Ontario has a ton of flower farms for you to spend the day or grab the perfect photo for Instagram. Plus most of these farms allow you to pick your own flowers so you can bring a colourful bouquet home too.

Take a dip at an abandoned limestone quarry

If you need a change of scenery from a beach or pool then why not head out to one of Ontario's natural swimming holes? Whether you visit St. Marys Quarry or Elora Quarry, both limestone quarries are the perfect day trip with spacious picnic areas for you to grab a bite while taking a break.

Hike or camp at a provincial park

Escape the city and surround yourself with sounds of nature at one of the many provincial parks where you can hike trails or camp out if you want to go stargazing.

Visit a small town

There are a ton of small towns around the province that will make you feel like you're on a different continent. The towns are the perfect place to check out local culture without having to commit to travelling too far.

Head out to wine country

You don't need to hop on a flight to Europe to find some of the best wine because Ontario has great wineries too. Head out to the Niagara Escarpments or Prince Edward county where you'll find a ton of places that have some of the best vino the region has to offer.

Take a day trip out of the city

If you need to escape the city for a day but don't have that much time, there are a ton of places to explore outside of the city that will have you back before the sun goes down.