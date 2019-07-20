Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ice Cream Sandwich Toronto

The top 21 ice cream sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ice cream sandwiches in Toronto make the perfect summer treat, and lucky for us, the city has loads of places that make them. From your basic cookie sandwiches to more creative offerings, chances are there's an ice cream sandwich out there with your name on it.

Here are my picks for the top ice cream sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

At Dirty Bird you can indulge in waffle ice cream sandwiches, including one topped with peanut butter and jelly and another stuffed with sweet potato ice cream and candied pecans.

Beaches

Ed's Real Scoop now sells ice cream sandwiches in a variety of flavours, including butter pecan and rum raisin.

Chinatown

Macarons and ice cream are match made in heaven at Dainties Macaron. Macaron sandwiches are served up in Korean-style flavours like injeolmi and jasmine tea.

Corktown

Cafe and ice cream parlour Old Town Bodega is bringing this neighbourhood gigantic ice cream sandwiches. Ice cream is scooped between two sticky, sugary toffee coffee chocolate cookies.

Danforth

Ice cream cones aren't the only things that can be dipped at La Diperie. Opt for a cookie ice cream sandwich and then dip it.

East York

Lickadee Split is the quintessential mom and pop ice cream shop that boasts a menu of classic summer treats, including ice cream sandwiches.

Ice Cream Sandwich Toronto

The ice cream sandwiches at The Loop Creamery are almost too pretty to eat. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Etobicoke

The Loop Creamery is a shop specializing in frozen custard treats made from scratch. Among their sandwich offerings, you can go the cookie or doughtnut route.

Harbourfront

After you're done dining at Joe Bird, make your way to The Fix Ice Cream Bar to end the evening on a sweeter note. Beyond epic cones, they're doing what they've dubbed a 'cookie sammich,' which is loaded with ice cream, chocolate dip and sprinkles.

Kensington Market

Koishi is a dessert shop bringing Toronto all of Japan's ice cream sandwich trends. A must-try is their melon pan.

Koreatown

Old school malt shop Bean and Baker does made-to-order sandwiches, where Kawartha Dairy ice cream gets paired with a cookie and toppings.

Little Italy

The Big Chill may not have been around as long as some other ice cream institutions in Toronto, but it's a neighbourhood mainstay. Skip the banana split your next visit and go for the ice cream sandwich, which is filled with whatever choice of ice cream you want.

Ice Cream Sandwich Toronto

Get cookie sandwiches in a half or full size at Bang Bang. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Markham

Old Firehall Confectionery lets you choose your cookie before filling them with Kawartha Dairy ice cream. Once you down that, get some chocolates to go. 

North York

Nana Shake does a vegan soft serve sandwich with double chocolate cookies from their secret menu.

Ossington

You might have to wait in line at Bang Bang but it will be worth it for their made-from-scratch ice cream sandwiches, crafted using cookies, cinnamon buns, macarons and puffs. Yum!

Parkdale

Not only is Craig's Cookies home to some of Toronto's most decadent cookies, but during the summer they're filling them with ice cream. 

Scarborough

Lamanna's Bakery is easily one of the most authentic Italian bakeries the city has to offer. In terms of ice cream sandwiches, they're doing scoops of gelato between brioche buns.

Ice Cream Sandwich Toronto

Milkcow is home to one of Toronto's most Instagrammable summer treats. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

St. Clair West

Booyah offers ice cream sandwiches in two sizes (full or half). All are fully customizable with a variety of freshly baked cookies and a scoop of ice cream.

West Queen West

Salted caramel ice cream sandwiches are the thing to get at the popular ice cream shop Sweet Olenka's.

Yonge & Eglinton

Milkcow is your destination for the internet-famous watermelon ice cream sandwiches. 

Yonge & Lawrence

The Burger's Priest here steps outside the box with their Vatican on Ice, which is vanilla ice cream between two buttery grilled cheese sandwiches.

Yorkville

Summer's Ice Cream's cookie ice cream sandwiches get rimmed with goodies like nuts and sprinkles.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Summer's Ice Cream

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 21 ice cream sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 5 neighbourhoods in Toronto for a local beer crawl

Cannabis bars are the latest frill at corporate events in Toronto

Toronto now has two kosher food trucks

Toronto is getting a new wine and beer festival this summer

The top 10 burgers in Scarborough

One of Toronto's favourite vegan bakeries just opened a new location

The top 5 new ice cream in Toronto