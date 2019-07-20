The top 21 ice cream sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood

Ice cream sandwiches in Toronto make the perfect summer treat, and lucky for us, the city has loads of places that make them. From your basic cookie sandwiches to more creative offerings, chances are there's an ice cream sandwich out there with your name on it.

Here are my picks for the top ice cream sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood.

At Dirty Bird you can indulge in waffle ice cream sandwiches, including one topped with peanut butter and jelly and another stuffed with sweet potato ice cream and candied pecans.

Ed's Real Scoop now sells ice cream sandwiches in a variety of flavours, including butter pecan and rum raisin.

Macarons and ice cream are match made in heaven at Dainties Macaron. Macaron sandwiches are served up in Korean-style flavours like injeolmi and jasmine tea.

Cafe and ice cream parlour Old Town Bodega is bringing this neighbourhood gigantic ice cream sandwiches. Ice cream is scooped between two sticky, sugary toffee coffee chocolate cookies.

Ice cream cones aren't the only things that can be dipped at La Diperie. Opt for a cookie ice cream sandwich and then dip it.

Lickadee Split is the quintessential mom and pop ice cream shop that boasts a menu of classic summer treats, including ice cream sandwiches.

The Loop Creamery is a shop specializing in frozen custard treats made from scratch. Among their sandwich offerings, you can go the cookie or doughtnut route.

After you're done dining at Joe Bird, make your way to The Fix Ice Cream Bar to end the evening on a sweeter note. Beyond epic cones, they're doing what they've dubbed a 'cookie sammich,' which is loaded with ice cream, chocolate dip and sprinkles.

Koishi is a dessert shop bringing Toronto all of Japan's ice cream sandwich trends. A must-try is their melon pan.

Old school malt shop Bean and Baker does made-to-order sandwiches, where Kawartha Dairy ice cream gets paired with a cookie and toppings.

The Big Chill may not have been around as long as some other ice cream institutions in Toronto, but it's a neighbourhood mainstay. Skip the banana split your next visit and go for the ice cream sandwich, which is filled with whatever choice of ice cream you want.

Old Firehall Confectionery lets you choose your cookie before filling them with Kawartha Dairy ice cream. Once you down that, get some chocolates to go.

Nana Shake does a vegan soft serve sandwich with double chocolate cookies from their secret menu.

You might have to wait in line at Bang Bang but it will be worth it for their made-from-scratch ice cream sandwiches, crafted using cookies, cinnamon buns, macarons and puffs. Yum!

Not only is Craig's Cookies home to some of Toronto's most decadent cookies, but during the summer they're filling them with ice cream.

Lamanna's Bakery is easily one of the most authentic Italian bakeries the city has to offer. In terms of ice cream sandwiches, they're doing scoops of gelato between brioche buns.

Booyah offers ice cream sandwiches in two sizes (full or half). All are fully customizable with a variety of freshly baked cookies and a scoop of ice cream.

Salted caramel ice cream sandwiches are the thing to get at the popular ice cream shop Sweet Olenka's.

Milkcow is your destination for the internet-famous watermelon ice cream sandwiches.

The Burger's Priest here steps outside the box with their Vatican on Ice, which is vanilla ice cream between two buttery grilled cheese sandwiches.

Summer's Ice Cream's cookie ice cream sandwiches get rimmed with goodies like nuts and sprinkles.