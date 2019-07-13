Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
macaron ice cream sandwiches

Toronto has a new spot for indulgent macaron ice cream sandwiches

There's no shortage of cool ice cream shops in Toronto, and there are a lot of places to get amazing macarons too. 

But now, at Dainties Macaron, you can get both in the same place in the form of an adorable ice cream sandwich. 

This brand new shop sits at 235 Spadina Ave, in the heart of Chinatown, and they make both the macarons and the ice cream fresh in house.

Flavours of the Korean-style macaron sandwiches change daily, but some examples of the ones you can try are apple, chocolate Kit-Kat bar, coffee bean, earl grey, injeolmi, jasmine tea, mango, matcha, pineapple, strawberry, canadian maple pecan, roasted black sesame, watermelon and yuzu.

