The Best Macarons in Toronto
The best macarons in Toronto bring a little taste of Paris to Canada. Airy, almond meringue cookies sandwich rich ganache, jam or buttercream bursting with flavour to create this delicacy that looks almost as good as it tastes.
Here are the best macarons in Toronto.
This whimsical shop near Queen and Spadina does highly-popular sea salt caramel macarons, as well as signature white chocolate strawberry, pistachio and Earl Grey flavours. Their dark chocolate are made with 66% Guatemala cocoa and their matcha is imported from Uji, and they even do seasonal mulled wine macarons.
Hector Vasquez at AG Macarons. Additional photos by labamboche
Join the conversation Load comments