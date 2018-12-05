Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
macarons toronto

The Best Macarons in Toronto

The best macarons in Toronto bring a little taste of Paris to Canada. Airy, almond meringue cookies sandwich rich ganache, jam or buttercream bursting with flavour to create this delicacy that looks almost as good as it tastes.

Here are the best macarons in Toronto.

Nadege Patisserie PATH
1

Nadege Patisserie PATH

This patisserie with multiple locations does epic gift boxes of macarons as well as sets of 12 or 25, some even decked out in designer packaging. Over 20 flavours on offer at a time might include kalamanzi, candy cane, whisky chocolate, or matcha raspberry.

Bobbette & Belle on Yonge
2

Bobbette & Belle on Yonge

This bakery cafe with locations in Leslieville and near Yonge and Lawrence make gift boxes, towers, and even little party favours out of their macarons, in flavours like salted caramel, blackcurrant, mint chocolate and passionfruit.

Butter Avenue
3

Butter Avenue

This whimsical shop near Queen and Spadina does highly-popular sea salt caramel macarons, as well as signature white chocolate strawberry, pistachio and Earl Grey flavours. Their dark chocolate are made with 66% Guatemala cocoa and their matcha is imported from Uji, and they even do seasonal mulled wine macarons.

DaanGo Pastry Lab
4

DaanGo Pastry Lab

Not only are the macarons from this Kensington place technically flawless and vibrantly tasty in flavours like milk tea, Ovaltine, banana chocolate and Vietnamese coffee, they’re also some of the cutest available, designed to look like Disney characters.

AG Macarons on Dupont
5

AG Macarons on Dupont

With locations on the Queensway and on Dupont, this heavy hitter of macaron makers does boxes and towers in 15 signature flavours including tiramisu, pink champagne, bubblegum, cotton candy and birthday cake.

Patisserie 27
6

Patisserie 27

Perfectly fluffy and rounded macarons from this Baby Point place come in a relatively limited range of basic flavours, but in addition to coffee, lemon, raspberry and chocolate there’s a flavour based off Poire Williams, a fruit brandy.

La Bamboche
7

La Bamboche

At Avenue and Lawrence, the richest macarons from this bakery come in ume and sake, mango and green tea, mint chocolate, creme de cassis and amaretto flavours.

mon K Patisserie
8

mon K Patisserie

This East York bakery has a Japanese backbone, and their classic macarons are executed to French perfection, only a few typical flavours like passionfruit and pistachio available at a time.

Charmaine Sweets
9

Charmaine Sweets

This bright bakery in Leaside does macarons in frequently rotating flavours made using wholesome ingredients.

Hector Vasquez at AG Macarons. Additional photos by labamboche

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap

Join the conversation

