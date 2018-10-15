Best of Toronto
The best pies in Toronto exemplify the harmony of gooey, gelid, usually sweet filling and crumbly, flaky pie crusts. These nostalgic beauties often end up taking a back seat to cake, but perfectly made pies always draw eyes to their section of the pastry case. Plus, it doesn’t need to be someone’s birthday to have a slice.

Here are the best pies in Toronto.

Wanda's Pie in the Sky
1

Wanda's Pie in the Sky

A rotating selection of pies are baked daily on site from scratch at this artsy Kensington Market bakery, but what they’re really known for is their sour cherry pie with a crumbly crust that looks like something straight out of Twin Peaks.

Mabel's Bakery (Junction)
2

Mabel's Bakery (Junction)

The impressive lineup of pies usually found at locations around the city of this home-grown, preservative-free bakery that tries to use organic ingredients whenever possible includes key lime, apple, sour cherry, raspberry, wild blueberry, strawberry rhubarb, peach and coconut cream.

Montmartre Bakery
3

Montmartre Bakery

Standards like apple, cherry, blueberry and lemon meringue pies can be reliably found for under ten bucks at this industrial (but preservative-free) Scarborough bakery.

The Rolling Pin
4

The Rolling Pin

Sure, you could get a regular old apple or pumpkin pie from this bakery near Avenue and Lawrence, but why do that when you could opt for one of their Nutella, candy mini egg, peanut butter and jelly, candy bar, or even birthday cake pies?

Adamson Bakery
5

Adamson Bakery

Simple homestyle pies like key lime, caramel apple crumble, and sweet potato are beautifully presented and true to their classic roots at this bakery inside the remote but beloved Adamson BBQ.

Dough Bakeshop
6

Dough Bakeshop

Pies are made with seasonal fillings like strawberry rhubarb, but more importantly with love and as many local, organic ingredients as possible right on site in this little Danforth bakery. They also do meat pies.

Hansen's Danish Pastry Shop
7

Hansen's Danish Pastry Shop

This decades-old Pape Village fixture is known for their Danish specialties, but they also pump out solid pumpkin, key lime, banana cream, lemon meringue and fruit pies.

Celena's Bakery
8

Celena's Bakery

Pies baked fresh in this Danforth East shop are made only with all-butter crusts, freshly made real fruit filling, and very little sugar, and you can get them in classic, family or half sizes.

Flaky Tart
9

Flaky Tart

Fruit pies are all made with fillings prepared in house using high-quality fruit at this Mount Pleasant shop, and they wouldn’t have much claim to their own name if the crust weren’t super flaky.

