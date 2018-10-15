The Best Pies in Toronto
The best pies in Toronto exemplify the harmony of gooey, gelid, usually sweet filling and crumbly, flaky pie crusts. These nostalgic beauties often end up taking a back seat to cake, but perfectly made pies always draw eyes to their section of the pastry case. Plus, it doesn’t need to be someone’s birthday to have a slice.
Here are the best pies in Toronto.
The impressive lineup of pies usually found at locations around the city of this home-grown, preservative-free bakery that tries to use organic ingredients whenever possible includes key lime, apple, sour cherry, raspberry, wild blueberry, strawberry rhubarb, peach and coconut cream.
