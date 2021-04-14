Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 21 minutes ago
meat pies Toronto

The Best Meat Pies in Toronto

The best meat pies in Toronto are a quintessentially Oceanic obsession: it’s basically the national dish of Australia and New Zealand. There’s something comforting about a flaky, hand-sized pastry just dense enough to cradle a list of minced meats and ale gravies. 

Here are the best meat pies in Toronto.

The Pie Commission
1

The Pie Commission

Braised beef rib pies and ground Angus beef fillings in buttery pastry are a few of the popular choices here. Pick them up at their Etobicoke headquarters on the Queensway or get your pies delivered. They also offer frozen 4-packs.

Meat & Pie Co.
2

Meat & Pie Co.

This halal Texas joint on King Street West fills their pie with brisket and beef ribs. Mushrooms, sauteed jalapenos and onions are thrown into this herbaceous mix with their house gravy for this deep-dish treat.

Sharman's Proper Pies
3

Sharman's Proper Pies

There’s now a Kensington Market location of this Danforth pie club. British-style savoury pies, which you can get in packs or individually. Five-inch pies come in varieties like steak and kidney or chicken balti.

Queen and Beaver
4

Queen and Beaver

This iconic British pub on Elm Street has launched The Q&B Pie. Co: a business dedicated exclusively to their famous pies, which they’ve been baking for 11 years. They’re offering steak, chicken, ham and jerk chicken, just to name a few.

Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery
5

Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery

Liberty Street’s brewpub has launched a pie biz of its own, aptly named the Common Pie Shop. Grab a frozen curried mutton pie or a 12-hour smoked brisket for yourself. If you’re sharing, there are larger options like spring lamb or short-ribs-and-ale-gravy available.

House on Parliament
6

House on Parliament

Rounding out this beloved Cabbagetown pub’s homey menu are meat pies available frozen or ready to eat with a side of gravy. Their steak pie comes with red wine-braised meat, mushrooms, truffle oil, and mashed potatoes.

Kitchen on Sixth
7

Kitchen on Sixth

There are over 10 types of pies you can order at this Etobicoke restaurant specializing in English breakfasts and roast dinners. Pastry filled with your standard steak varieties come alongside options like Moroccan-style lamb with mint or a vegan mac 'n' cheese.

Stock TC
8

Stock TC

Part restaurant, part grocer, this Yonge and Eg store offers quite a lot of international fare. Included in that diverse menu are a couple of pies: lamb stout and steak mushroom, both made on-site with slow-braised meat.

Rob's Good Food
9

Rob's Good Food

This local bakery in East York has you covered with the homestyle treats, including savoury meat pies. While the menu rotates often, they’re almost always stocked up on chicken or beef pot pies and tourtieres.

Lead photo by

Natta Summerky of Pie Commission

The Best Meat Pies in Toronto

