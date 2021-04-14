The Best Meat Pies in Toronto
The best meat pies in Toronto are a quintessentially Oceanic obsession: it’s basically the national dish of Australia and New Zealand. There’s something comforting about a flaky, hand-sized pastry just dense enough to cradle a list of minced meats and ale gravies.
Here are the best meat pies in Toronto.
This iconic British pub on Elm Street has launched The Q&B Pie. Co: a business dedicated exclusively to their famous pies, which they’ve been baking for 11 years. They’re offering steak, chicken, ham and jerk chicken, just to name a few.
Liberty Street’s brewpub has launched a pie biz of its own, aptly named the Common Pie Shop. Grab a frozen curried mutton pie or a 12-hour smoked brisket for yourself. If you’re sharing, there are larger options like spring lamb or short-ribs-and-ale-gravy available.
Natta Summerky of Pie Commission
