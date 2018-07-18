The Best Gluten-Free Bakeries in Toronto
The best gluten-free bakeries in Toronto are safe zones for anyone suffering from celiac disease. Typically glutenous goods like muffins, cakes, cookies, and pies can now be eaten safely with tasty substitute ingredients like rice flour and sweet, sweet almonds.
Here are the best gluten-free bakeries in Toronto.
Gliuten-free and vegan treats is what Bunner's is known for. Both their locations in the Junction and in Kensington Market offer baked goods that anyone who's celiac can enjoy, from cinnamon buns, butter tarts and ice cream sammies to bread and even vegan soft serve ice cream.
This vegan spot has expanded from Vaughan to fancy Yorkville turf to an elegant little stall inside Saks Food Hall. It's all about dainty little donuts, cupcakes and macaroons that look almost too pretty eat, made even better by the fact they're totally nut-, gluten-, soy- and preservative-free.
This popular Harbord Village spot has became a morning staple for coffee and gluten-free New York-style bagels and muffins. Even the espresso here is vegan, using custom ground beans from Social Coffee. If you're celiac, this is one of the best spots to kick start your morning in the best gluten-free way.
Everything at this Bloorcourt bakery is made in-house, using ingredients like buckwheat to sub wheat flour and honey or coconut sugar to replace those nasty refined sugars. You can grab some savoury items like mini pizzas and follow it up with one of their signature sweets like gluten-free. vegan pumpkin pies and rest easy everythign is gluten-, dairy-, corn- and soy-free.
If you've never had baked goods that are gluten-free, it's time to get de-flowered at de Floured on College. The bakery – whose owner is gluten-intolerant – started off as a purveyor of savoury vegetarian pies and eventually moved into sweets. Now they do everything from whole dairy-free or sugar-free pies and chicken pot pies.
You'd never guess the baked goods at this Junction shop are completely dairy- and gluten-free. While not vegan, you'll find healthier treats like Oreo-flavoured donuts and vanilla almond cupcakes that are totally sugar-free, sweetened with mostly honey and maple syrup. Their mini and full-sized lemon tarts are not to be missed.
Just because you're celiac or lactose interolerant, doesn't mean you can't enjoy the sweeter things in life. Anyone with any type of allergy can rest easy at this bakery and cafe in Kensington Market which serves up goods like PB & J muffins that use oat-based, sweet rice and almond flour. Their no-bake donuts are deliciously healthy: expect lots of rich nutty flavours here.
This Thornhill bakery cafe is totally luten-free. They bake tons of custom pies and cakes, and even make their own gluten-free bread onsite. On top of that they have a dine-in menu that includes delicious dishes like jackfruit sandwiches on gluten-free bread and buckwheat wraps as well as homemade perogies.
Daily cake options and cupcakes are totally gluten-free at this Leslieville cafe, which focuses on serving up meals that are mostly allergy-friendly. You can pair your cookies with dairy-free hot chocolate made with house chocolate sauce, and if you're craving some sweet stuff to-go, they also sell frozen New York "cheezecake" from the favourite dairy-free brand Daiya.
Hector Vasquez at Sorelle and Co.
