Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
gluten free toronto

The Best Gluten-Free Restaurants in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best gluten-free restaurants in Toronto offer celiac-free menus or helpfully offer substitutions to offending ingredients. If you’ve got an allergy or intolerance, there’s plenty of places in the city taking gluten-free meals to the next, delicious level.

Here are the best gluten-free restaurants in Toronto.

Khao San Road (Charlotte St.)
1

Khao San Road (Charlotte St.)

This Thai fave in the Entertainment District has a whole separate menu dedicated to vegan and non-glutenous dishes, meaning you can enjoy your beef khao soi noodles without the worry of glutenous sauces like soy and the occasional fish sauce.

Kupfert & Kim (Spadina)
2

Kupfert & Kim (Spadina)

Everything on this menu is gluten-free, even their oats (which are naturally free of gluten, but often get processed with wheat and barley). With locations scattered around the Financial District, this brand is basically synonymous with healthy eating: grab an Oaxaca bowl and revel in healthiness.

Fresh on Eglinton
3

Fresh on Eglinton

A separate “gluten allergy friendly” menu at this favourite with locations around the city is extensive, meaning you’re not missing out on anything tasty while being guarded against any accidental reactions. Items include full bowls, tacos, and sweet potato fries.

Planta
4

Planta

This Yorkville spot includes elevated wheat-free menu items like crispy tater tots made of cauliflower and a veggie hot pot served in a coconut.

Hibiscus Cafe
5

Hibiscus Cafe

Famous for their 42-ingredient salad, everything at this Kensington eatery is completely gluten-free, vegan and organic. There’s zero risk of finding any gluten here: the whole menu is yours to try.

The Beet
6

The Beet

This cute Junction spot isn’t purely wheat-free or vegetarian even, but there’s one gluten-free dish here absolutely worth visiting for: the mac and cheese. Doused in Quebecois cheddar sauce, these gluten-free noodles are here to remedy all those times you've been denied the dish.

District Eatery
7

District Eatery

Located on King West, this hangout equipped with a great rooftop patio offers gluten-free snacks like kale and yam on gluten-free crostini and bowls heaped with quinoa and healthy veggies.

Impact Kitchen
8

Impact Kitchen

One hundred percent gluten-free, you can get all sorts of meals and treats throughout the day here, made fresh in this Corktown kitchen. One plus here is that they offer meat options too because not all celiac avoiders are exclusively vegetarian.

Sorelle and Co. (Yorkville)
9

Sorelle and Co. (Yorkville)

Grab some smoothie bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches – completely gluten-free – from this pretty Yorkville spot. It’s an elegant place to munch on some avocado toasts and baked goods too.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Impact Kitchen.

The Best Gluten-Free Restaurants in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Gluten-Free Restaurants in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Gluten Free Bakeries in Toronto

The Best Vegetarian Restaurants in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Gluten-Free Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Splurge Sushi in Toronto

The Best Pour Over Coffee in Toronto

The Best Veal Sandwich in Toronto

The Best Ice Cream Sandwich in Toronto

The Best Latin American Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Fish Tacos in Toronto

The Best Vinyl Record Stores in Toronto