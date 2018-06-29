The Best Gluten-Free Restaurants in Toronto
The best gluten-free restaurants in Toronto offer celiac-free menus or helpfully offer substitutions to offending ingredients. If you’ve got an allergy or intolerance, there’s plenty of places in the city taking gluten-free meals to the next, delicious level.
Here are the best gluten-free restaurants in Toronto.
Everything on this menu is gluten-free, even their oats (which are naturally free of gluten, but often get processed with wheat and barley). With locations scattered around the Financial District, this brand is basically synonymous with healthy eating: grab an Oaxaca bowl and revel in healthiness.
Jesse Milns at Impact Kitchen.
