Best of Toronto
veal sandwich toronto

The Best Veal Sandwich in Toronto

The best veal sandwiches in Toronto aren’t for those who wish to avoid carbs, messy hands or flavour. A thin pounded, crispy breaded piece of tender veal on a big puffy roll with a slathering of sauce (best served with stretchy, melty cheese and hot peppers), these sandwiches aren’t just relied on by the Italian community but all hungry Torontonians.

Here are the best veal sandwiches in Toronto.

California Sandwiches
1

California Sandwiches

Ladlefuls of red sauce are poured all over the veal sandwich wrapped in layers of tin foil at locations of this standby throughout the city, though the OG spot still stands on Clinton in Little Italy.

Nonna's Place
2

Nonna's Place

The humblest confines in Bloordale turn out one of the spiciest, cheesiest, sauciest veal sandwiches in the city, made by one Italian family. During the short weekday hours they’re open, lines can stretch out the door.

Agincourt Bakery
3

Agincourt Bakery

This hot table spot in Scarborough puts their sopping saucy veal on a crusty, floury roll. It’s crusted in a breadcrumb made with real garlic, and the sammy is assembled before your eyes.

Mustachio
4

Mustachio

The prices are low and the portions are huge at this St. Lawrence Market sandwich shop. The veal comes on your choice of a kaiser or focaccia with scratch-made tomato sauce.

SanRemo Bakery
5

SanRemo Bakery

The veal sandwich at this Etobicoke spot is an essential component of a hot table lunch special with a side of salad, served on crusty bread baked in store with thick, juicy peppers on top.

Commisso Brothers
6

Commisso Brothers

Get a veal sandwich on a thick white bun any time of day from this old school 24-hour joint in the Castlefield Design District.

Sugo
7

Sugo

Premium white veal is used for the piled high sandwich that's pretty as a picture at this hangout right near Bloor and Lansdowne. Basil leaves give the sandwich here a pop of freshness.

Bitondo Pizzeria & Sandwiches
8

Bitondo Pizzeria & Sandwiches

Get your veal sandwich sweet, medium or hot with peppers, mushrooms, and/or extra cheese from this Little Italy pizzeria. Those in the know order theirs stuffed with a panzo.

Nino D'Aversa
9

Nino D'Aversa

Locations across the city serve a legendary veal sammy from their hot tables. Fresh bread, Italian cheeses and plenty of peppers and mushrooms are always on deck to load up with.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Bitondo's, kingsanity

