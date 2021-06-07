Best of Toronto
The Best Meatball Sandwiches in Toronto

The best meatball sandwiches in Toronto are gloriously messy. Typically consisting of meatballs slathered in tomato sauce with melty cheese on a crusty roll, they're satisfying for lunch or dinner and usually don't break the bank.

Here are the best meatball sandwiches in Toronto.

Sugo
1

Sugo

Bloordale is where you'll find this red sauce restaurant that keeps people coming back for sandwiches with humongous meatballs topped with lots of gooey mozzarella and their signature sugo on fluffy seeded buns.

SanRemo Bakery
2

SanRemo Bakery

This Italian bakery on Royal York Road in Etobicoke that's been around since 1969 makes a sandwich beef and veal meatballs that rivals even their famed veal parm and cold-cut sandwiches.

California Sandwiches
3

California Sandwiches

Multiple locations of this Toronto mainstay serve a meatball sandwich on a huge, floury roll with toppings you can mix and match yourself, including jalapenos, provolone, sauteed onions, sweet peppers, mushrooms, rapini and mixed veggies.

Commisso Brothers
4

Commisso Brothers

On Kincort in the Castlefield Design District, this 24/7/365 destination that was founded in 1957 has a hot table that's always ready to serve up a steamy meatball sandwich for a reasonable price.

Bitondo Pizzeria & Sandwiches
5

Bitondo Pizzeria & Sandwiches

Tucked away on Clinton in Little Italy, this old-school shop is mainly a pizzeria but is also well known for its panzerotti and sandwiches, including an iconic take on the meatball sammy.

Mustachio Atrium on Bay
6

Mustachio Atrium on Bay

Somewhat hidden inside the Atrium on Bay, don't count out this food counter: iIt's where to find a meatball sandwich on a fresh Italian kaiser roll with tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, jalapenos and mozzarella cheese.

Tre Mari Bakery
7

Tre Mari Bakery

Italian food lovers flock to this affordable hot table within a grocery store on the Corso Italia where you can often find a beef meatball sandwich alongside their lineup of pasta, pizza and arancini.

Buon Giorno Caffe
8

Buon Giorno Caffe

On the Queensway in Etobicoke, meatball sandwiches at this Italian joint can be topped with hot or mild peppers and mushrooms for free, and with cheese for a small upcharge.

The Fourth Man in the Fire
9

The Fourth Man in the Fire

Dundas West is home to this pizzeria that also makes sandwiches using bread that's house-baked to order, including a meatball sandwich with provolone and lots of drippy, chunky sauce.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Bitondo, Sugo, SanRemo, California Sandwiches, Tanya Mok at Commisso, @pinkhazard, Mustachio, @sandwichtoronto, Buon Giorno, Fourth Man in the Fire

