The Best Pakistani Restaurants in Toronto
The best Pakistani restaurants in Toronto are often lumped in with our favourite Indian restaurants, but of course have a cuisine unique to the specific country of Pakistan to offer. Though it’s still based on a lot of curries, stews and rice dishes, the vibrancy of nihari, karahi, Pakistani kebabs and much more is a whole other world to discover.
Here are the best Pakistani restaurants in Toronto.
Hector Vasquez at La Sani Grill
Join the conversation Load comments