Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 hours ago
pakistani restaurants toronto

The Best Pakistani Restaurants in Toronto

The best Pakistani restaurants in Toronto are often lumped in with our favourite Indian restaurants, but of course have a cuisine unique to the specific country of Pakistan to offer. Though it’s still based on a lot of curries, stews and rice dishes, the vibrancy of nihari, karahi, Pakistani kebabs and much more is a whole other world to discover.

Here are the best Pakistani restaurants in Toronto.

Lahore Tikka House
1

Lahore Tikka House

This sprawling restaurant in Little India is known for their kebabs served on sizzling plates, bread baked in house in tandoors and servers walking around offering diners chilis from long skewers.

King Palace
2

King Palace

Some of the best chana masala, curry, lamb korma and chicken paneer dishes in this city can be found tucked away at this hidden Church and Davenport gem open long hours, known for its huge circular sign outside and even bigger hot table.

Makkah Restaurant
3

Makkah Restaurant

This no frills halal joint on Danforth East serves up rice, curries and other Pakistani staples, including biryani, paneer, fish curry, chapati and naan.

Iqbal Kebab & Sweet Centre
4

Iqbal Kebab & Sweet Centre

In Thorncliffe Park, the kebabs are the obvious go-to here, but there’s biryani and even chili cheese popcorn as well as Pakistani breakfasts of nihari, halwa puree thali or paya on weekends.

La Sani Grill
5

La Sani Grill

Though outwardly this sleepy strip mall Scarborough spot may appear to mainly be Indian with its offerings of butter chicken and naan, they do excellent nihari stews and karahi curries as well.

Silver Spoon
6

Silver Spoon

Hefty seekh kebabs or tandoori quarter chicken combos and plates heaped with chicken biryani won’t set you back much more than five bucks at this Scarborough restaurant.

Karahi Point
7

Karahi Point

This Rexdale restaurant is named for the karahi curry that comes in mutton, fish and chicken varieties. Lunch combos of masala, chicken tikka and butter chicken top out around $10.

Pariwar
8

Pariwar

Zabiha Halal cuisine is the specialty of this strip mall restaurants near Lawrence and Victoria Park. They specifically serve Hyderabadi food, a rare combination of Turkish, Arabic, Mughal and native cuisines.

Pak Restaurant
9

Pak Restaurant

Halal Pakistani and Indian cuisine can be found at this Lawrence East spot in Scarborough on the cheap, including lots of kebabs and biryani.

Hector Vasquez at La Sani Grill

