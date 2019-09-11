The Best Ethiopian Restaurants in Toronto
The best Ethiopian restaurants in Toronto are where to get platters of stews, curries, and meaty tibs with layers of spongy injera bread. Feast on flavourful meals from the horn of Africa with your hands, usually for cheap, and maybe end your meal with a fragrant coffee ceremony.
Here are the best Ethiopian restaurants in Toronto.
Jesse Milns of Blue Nile, @jacky_mcewen of Lalibela, @hye_rinnny of African Palace, @itshonee of Lucy Ethiopian
