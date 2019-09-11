Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Ethiopian Toronto

The Best Ethiopian Restaurants in Toronto

The best Ethiopian restaurants in Toronto are where to get platters of stews, curries, and meaty tibs with layers of spongy injera bread. Feast on flavourful meals from the horn of Africa with your hands, usually for cheap, and maybe end your meal with a fragrant coffee ceremony. 

Here are the best Ethiopian restaurants in Toronto.

Rendez-Vous
1

Rendez-Vous

One of the oldest Ethiopian restaurants on Danforth East, this Little Ethiopia staple is a cozy, red-themed spot for massive meals of kitfo and doro wat, served in beautiful Mesob baskets.

Lalibela Ethiopian on Bloor
2

Lalibela Ethiopian on Bloor

Either head to the location on Bloor or to Danforth East for one of the original Ethiopian restaurants to ever open in Toronto. You can build your own platter; maybe grab a glass of tej while you’re at it.

Blue Nile
3

Blue Nile

There are tons of vegan options at this Danforth East destination. You can even get gluten-free injera, and there’s a whole list of craft beers and ciders on draft, which isn’t usually the case with many other restaurants.

African Palace
4

African Palace

Head to Bloorcourt for Ethiopian and Eritrean meals in a homey environment, open seven days a week. They only open at 4 p.m., making it an easy dinner destination.

Nunu Ethiopian Fusion
5

Nunu Ethiopian Fusion

Easily the most chic option on the list, this restaurant on West Queen West is a cool spot for contemporary takes on Ethiopian classics. It’s pricier than more modest equivalents but is definitely a great date night option when you’re looking for injera and nice decor.

Lucy Ethiopian Kitchen
6

Lucy Ethiopian Kitchen

Steps from Coxwell station is this homey eatery run by Lucy herself. It’s not necessarily a bustling spot, which might be a good thing if you don’t like cramped environments, especially when you’re hands-deep in key wat.

Enat Buna
7

Enat Buna

This favourite across from Moss Park doesn’t just do Ethiopian food, though it’s an easy lunch and dinner favourite for locals. Being a cafe as well, coffee and tea are big highlights, with service to match.

Flavours of Sheba
8

Flavours of Sheba

This restaurant is located right on St. Clair West. People rave about the impressive flavours, especially their version of the veggie platter.

Wazema
9

Wazema

Another longtime staple in Little Ethiopia is this family-run business that offers heaping platters of injera with zilzil tibs and quanta cornis. They’re open from noon to midnight daily.

