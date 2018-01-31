Best of Toronto
The Best Persian Restaurants in Toronto

The best Persian restaurants in Toronto bring together the best influences from all over the Middle East. These restaurants serve a cuisine that is a harmony of colour, flavour and aroma, bringing together grains, fruit, meats and herbs for a truly exciting yet comforting culinary experience.

Here are the best Persian restaurants in Toronto.

The Pomegranate
1

The Pomegranate

Stews and rice dishes lay the base for classic Persian braised lamb shank at this Little Italy restaurant where the interior and the food rival each other in prettiness.

Banu
2

Banu

This West Queen West restaurant serves up contemporary Iranian cuisine that represents seventies cosmopolitan Tehran with a modern interior and kabobs, salads and shares like sheep’s milk cheese and braised cow tongue.

Takht-e Tavoos
3

Takht-e Tavoos

The little sibling of Pomegranate at Dufferin and College, this breakfast place does precious brunches of delicate little Middle Eastern tapas like olives and salads.

North Restaurant (Shomal)
4

North Restaurant (Shomal)

“Shomal” means “north,” which makes sense since this restaurant is in North York. Signature kabobs are made with halal meat here.

Tabriz Persian Cookhouse
5

Tabriz Persian Cookhouse

Kashkeh bademjoon eggplant dip and tahchin are beautifully presented and tasty at this Yonge and Wellesley restaurant.

Queen of Persia
6

Queen of Persia

This restaurant on St. Clair West serves a cornucopia of Persian stews, kabobs, and hot and cold appetizers.

Shatter Abbas
7

Shatter Abbas

Traditional dishes, sandwiches, stews and platters are served up at this Thornhill restaurant. For example, try Fesenjoon, chicken with walnut and pomegranate sauce.

Darband Restaurant
8

Darband Restaurant

Heaping portions of kebabs and stews are dished out with plenty of bread at this York Mills restaurant with a huge window.

Khorak Supermarket
9

Khorak Supermarket

Lemon roasted chicken, eggplant, stews and fresh-grilled kabobs are highlights of the takeout counter at this North York Persian grocery store.

