The best slice of cake in Toronto isn't something you should only have on your birthday. In fact, it's something you can have pretty much any day of the year! Whether it's dense cheesecake, fluffy sponge, light chiffon, layered or not... let yourself eat cake. Especially if it's at one of these spots.

Here are the best slices of cake in Toronto.

Bobbette & Belle
1

Bobbette & Belle

Some of the most decadent but daintily decorated slices of cake in the city can be found at multiple locations of this bakery. Flavours include the ever-popular ultimate chocolate and chocolate hazelnut topped with chocolate curls, as well as carrot, salted caramel, and gluten-free options.

Roselle Desserts
2

Roselle Desserts

Slices of cake at this teeny-weeny Corktown bakery aren’t so much slices as they are miniature versions of their signature cakes like The Earl ($8) with milk chocolate Earl Grey-infused mousse and bergamot cremeux.

Bakerbots
3

Bakerbots

This postage stamp Bloorcourt bakery, nestled next to the Dovercourt entrance to Ossington station, turns out flavourful cakes you can get by the slice such as carrot cake, cheesecake, birthday, chocolate banana, pumpkin and lemony layer.

Wanda's Pie in the Sky
4

Wanda's Pie in the Sky

Cakes change up on the regular at this Kensington bakery cafe but you can always be sure they were baked from scratch on the premises and at least one of them will be on offer for $5.95 a slice. Though the place is named for pie, cheesecakes and classic options like German chocolate or carrot cake can’t be beat.

Millie Patisserie & Creamery
5

Millie Patisserie & Creamery

The crepe place in Kensington has this sister shop in the Entertainment District that does mind-blowing versions of classic crepe cakes by the slice for around $7 - $8 in flavours like matcha, champagne and strawberries, and tiramisu.

Sweet A La Mode
6

Sweet A La Mode

Baking takes place in an unexpected setting in the Stockyards District amongst a grouping of chain shops, but this place turns out one-of-a-kind chocolate mousse cakes, souffle cheesecakes, and shortcakes, plus a carrot cake with roasted pineapple.

Butter Baker
7

Butter Baker

This narrow little shop near Bay and Dundas uses all-natural ingredients and free-run eggs in their impressively decorated chiffon buttercream cakes in flavours like s’mores and “Matchamisu” sold by the slice for $6.95.

Little Pebbles
8

Little Pebbles

Roll cake is what this Kensington spot is known for. Incredibly light and spongy cakes, available in strawberry or matcha flavour. They also do slices of chiffon cake and strawberry shortcake that look like they came out of an anime.

Future Bistro
9

Future Bistro

A curated collection of some of the best cakes from around the city can be found in the perpetually well-stocked pastry cases of this Annex hangout. They include Bakery Street, Wanda’s, and Dufflet to name a few, with varieties like Bailey’s cheesecake and caramel fudge honey roasted peanut butter.

