The Best Slice of Cake in Toronto
The best slice of cake in Toronto isn't something you should only have on your birthday. In fact, it's something you can have pretty much any day of the year! Whether it's dense cheesecake, fluffy sponge, light chiffon, layered or not... let yourself eat cake. Especially if it's at one of these spots.
Here are the best slices of cake in Toronto.
Some of the most decadent but daintily decorated slices of cake in the city can be found at multiple locations of this bakery. Flavours include the ever-popular ultimate chocolate and chocolate hazelnut topped with chocolate curls, as well as carrot, salted caramel, and gluten-free options.
Cakes change up on the regular at this Kensington bakery cafe but you can always be sure they were baked from scratch on the premises and at least one of them will be on offer for $5.95 a slice. Though the place is named for pie, cheesecakes and classic options like German chocolate or carrot cake can’t be beat.
A curated collection of some of the best cakes from around the city can be found in the perpetually well-stocked pastry cases of this Annex hangout. They include Bakery Street, Wanda’s, and Dufflet to name a few, with varieties like Bailey’s cheesecake and caramel fudge honey roasted peanut butter.
Hector Vasquez at Wanda's, jaeeuunn, Sweet A La Mode
