The Best Cheesecake in Toronto
The best cheesecake in Toronto brings together two things pretty much everyone loves: cheese and cake! Whether you prefer sky-high American-style cakes piled with luscious toppings, more minimal Japanese versions or something in between, these places bake the overall richest, fluffiest, most decadent cheesecakes in town.
Here is the best cheesecake in Toronto.
Even though this bakery now has several locations, most of which specialize in just a few baked treats like cakes and tarts in a limited range of flavours that include matcha, lineups still persist. Airy yet dense, moist and full of sweet cheesy flavour, every coveted Japanese cheesecake here is emblazoned with a crisp, cute logo.
This Japanese cheesecake chain is putting up a fight against Uncle Tetsu with multiple locations including one in Scarborough Town Centre. Equally simple, light and fluffy as Tetsu though perhaps with a less impressively complex logo imprinted on the minimal, otherwise undecorated top.
Jesse Milns at Uncle Tetsu Angel Cafe
Join the conversation Load comments