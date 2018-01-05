Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
The Best Cheesecake in Toronto

The best cheesecake in Toronto brings together two things pretty much everyone loves: cheese and cake! Whether you prefer sky-high American-style cakes piled with luscious toppings, more minimal Japanese versions or something in between, these places bake the overall richest, fluffiest, most decadent cheesecakes in town.

Here is the best cheesecake in Toronto.

Uncle Tetsu
1

Uncle Tetsu

Even though this bakery now has several locations, most of which specialize in just a few baked treats like cakes and tarts in a limited range of flavours that include matcha, lineups still persist. Airy yet dense, moist and full of sweet cheesy flavour, every coveted Japanese cheesecake here is emblazoned with a crisp, cute logo.

The Cheesecake Factory Toronto
2

The Cheesecake Factory Toronto

Variety is the spice of life, and that’s embraced nowhere more than this Yorkdale location of a U.S. chain. Red velvet, Oreo, birthday, classic strawberry and more make up a menu of dozens of cheesecake options available by the slice or as whole cakes.

Wanda's Pie in the Sky
3

Wanda's Pie in the Sky

Despite the name, this Kensington cafe is also a classic for cakes that are all made by hand right in the back of the shop. Flavours are limited but original (such as mango chiffon) and each slice looks pretty as a picture.

Carole's Cheesecake
4

Carole's Cheesecake

In Yorkville, everything from true New York to gluten-free cheesecakes are available in sizes from personal to extra-large are sold out of this shop. Cakes come in flavours like black-bottom dulce de leche, Oh Henry!, cappuccino, Skor, pistachio and pecan caramel.

Dufflet
5

Dufflet

The premium cheesecakes at this West Queen West establishment are made by hand with no preservatives, and come in flavours like sour cherry, blueberry lemon, caramel pecan fudge, plain and raspberry.

Mabel's Bakery (Junction)
6

Mabel's Bakery (Junction)

Multiple locations throughout the city are known for the tried and true cheesecakes sold here, which also come in mini sizes.

Phipps Bakery Cafe
7

Phipps Bakery Cafe

You can find a range of classic cheesecakes from espresso chocolate mousse and dulce de leche to plainer strawberry and blueberry at this Eglinton West dessert emporium.

Love Me Sweet
8

Love Me Sweet

This Japanese cheesecake chain is putting up a fight against Uncle Tetsu with multiple locations including one in Scarborough Town Centre. Equally simple, light and fluffy as Tetsu though perhaps with a less impressively complex logo imprinted on the minimal, otherwise undecorated top.

Cheese Garden
9

Cheese Garden

North York has a home for Japanese cheesecake in this spot, with all its gooey, simple wonder. Not only do they do the classic airy, plain cheesecakes, but also double fromage cakes that come in matcha and chocolate flavours.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Uncle Tetsu Angel Cafe

