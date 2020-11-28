5 Japanese cheesecakes in Toronto you need to try at least once

Japanese cheesecake in Toronto makes for the perfect dessert to snack on. The fluffy cheesy pastry can now be found at outposts across Toronto and the GTA and the real bonus is that digging in no longer requires waiting in line.

Here are some places to get Japanese cheesecake in Toronto.

This global chain is synonymous with Japanese cheesecake. They started the craze for the airy dessert in Toronto and now have locations over the city including in Little Tokyo, Union Station and North York.

Ooey gooey cheese tarts aren't the only thing on the menu at this Japanese bakery. They also serve authentic Japanese cheesecake and double fromage cheesecakes. Find locations in downtown Toronto, North York and Scaborough to get your fix.

With locations scattered across the GTA, Bake Code ensures that Japanese cheesecake is never too far away. It's available by the slice here, so you don't need to purchase a whole cake to get a taste.

This French-inspired Japanese bakery in East York makes their cheesecake with fluffy meringue and cream cheese. You'll have to buy a full size cake for this one.

This restaurant in Bloorcourt peppers their menu with all sorts of Japanese influences including a slice of lemony Japanese cheese cake for dessert, served with a side of homemade berry sauce.