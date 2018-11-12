The Best Birthday Cakes in Toronto
The best birthday cakes in Toronto are frosted, festive creations to get you in a celebratory mood. Hit up any of these bakeries when you want an extravagantly-sweet treat for yet another year around the sun.
Here are the best birthday cakes in Toronto.
This bakery’s Avenue Road location serves cakes covered in all sorts of delicious icing and sprinkles, but it’s the stall in Assembly Chef’s Hall where you can order a full-fledged cake service. For $99, you can get a birthday cake with sparklers and a bottle of Prosecco.
There’s three locations of this minimal baked goods shop. Whether you’re in Etobicoke at the original spot on Bloor West, Dundas West, or Bloor West Village, you can choose from options like salted caramel cakes and festive vanilla cakes for the ultimate birthday treat.
Whether you're gluten-free or not, you’re sure to love the creations at both the Kensington Market and Junction bakeries alike. They don’t do any custom cakes, but their pre-designed stuff will be more than satisfactory—the Funfetti cake is a winner for sure.
Hector Vasquez of Short & Sweet, @apartymadeperfect of Le Dolci, San Remo Bakery, Bunner's, Bloomer's
