Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
birthday cake toronto

The Best Birthday Cakes in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best birthday cakes in Toronto are frosted, festive creations to get you in a celebratory mood. Hit up any of these bakeries when you want an extravagantly-sweet treat for yet another year around the sun.

Here are the best birthday cakes in Toronto.

Bake Shoppe
1

Bake Shoppe

This Little Italy bakery specializes in big buttercream cakes that come in a handful of varieties like vanilla bean and red velvet. You can buy six-inch cakes ready made in the store, or customize your size in advance.

Short & Sweet Bakeshop (Assembly Chef's Hall)
2

Short & Sweet Bakeshop (Assembly Chef's Hall)

This bakery’s Avenue Road location serves cakes covered in all sorts of delicious icing and sprinkles, but it’s the stall in Assembly Chef’s Hall where you can order a full-fledged cake service. For $99, you can get a birthday cake with sparklers and a bottle of Prosecco.

The Rolling Pin
3

The Rolling Pin

Though this bakery at Avenue and Lawrence is best known for its one-of-a-kind doughnuts, they also excel at beautiful cakes. Standard displays are $40, while custom, multi-tiered orders with your choice of decorations cost more.

Bake Sale (Bloor West Village)
4

Bake Sale (Bloor West Village)

There’s three locations of this minimal baked goods shop. Whether you’re in Etobicoke at the original spot on Bloor West, Dundas West, or Bloor West Village, you can choose from options like salted caramel cakes and festive vanilla cakes for the ultimate birthday treat.

Le Dolci
5

Le Dolci

Going against the popular adage, “Those who don’t do, teach”, this Dundas West bake shop and teaching studio makes incredible treats. Want a Pikachu cake? No problem. How about a flamingo cake topped with a pineapple? They can do that too.

SanRemo Bakery
6

SanRemo Bakery

Italian baked goods are the specialty at this Etobicoke mainstay on Royal York Road, but like any good bakery, they can handle whatever requests you throw their way, from simple elegant endeavours to thematic affairs.

Bunner's Bake Shop (Kensington Market)
7

Bunner's Bake Shop (Kensington Market)

Whether you're gluten-free or not, you’re sure to love the creations at both the Kensington Market and Junction bakeries alike. They don’t do any custom cakes, but their pre-designed stuff will be more than satisfactory—the Funfetti cake is a winner for sure.

Bloomer's
8

Bloomer's

This Bloorcourt vegan cafe and bakery offers special orders of unique cakes which are both festive and healthy. Their ‘fancy cakes’ include options like Cookies N’ Cream or the Donut: a spiced vanilla cake with berry or lemon glazing.

DaanGo Cake Lab
9

DaanGo Cake Lab

Given how photogenic the rest of their treats are, it’s not surprising that this famous Scarborough bakery on Midland Avenue bakes up incredible birthday cakes too. Chef Christopher Siu of Masterchef fame doesn’t disappoint with masterpieces of chiffon and dacquoise.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Short & Sweet, @apartymadeperfect of Le Dolci, San Remo Bakery, Bunner's, Bloomer's

The Best Birthday Cakes in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Birthday Cakes in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Custom Cakes in Toronto

The Best Wedding Cakes in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Birthday Cakes in Toronto

The Best Pilates in Toronto

The Best Hot Yoga in Toronto

The Best Butter Chicken in Toronto

The Best Gastropubs in Toronto

The Best Tea Cafes in Toronto

The Best Menswear Stores in Toronto

The Best Organic Grocery Stores in Toronto