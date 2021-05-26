Best of Toronto
The Best Custom Cakes in Toronto

The best custom cakes in Toronto can be tailored to your preference when it comes to flavour and design. Whether you want your cake to be creepy, glamorous, nerdy or pretty, these places can create a dessert exclusive to you and whatever you're celebrating.

Here are the best custom cakes in Toronto.

The Rolling Pin
1

The Rolling Pin

Head to this bakery in North York known for donuts, and you'll also find a resource for eye-popping custom cakes including wedding cakes. They'll walk you through a whole design consultation for wedding cakes, and can even make donut wedding cakes: tiers of dozens of donuts topped with a six-inch cake.

Short & Sweet Bakeshop
2

Short & Sweet Bakeshop

Located near Avenue and Lawrence, you can contact this bakery to get a custom cake decorated with fondant, chocolate art or edible images. They're known for signature cakes like their Birthday Experience Cake filled with sprinkles.

It's The Icing on the Cake
3

It's The Icing on the Cake

You can contact this Leslieville bakery that's been around for 15 years to order a nut-free custom cake in the shape of a purse, bucket of beers, taco, cat or even Homer Simpson or a roll of toilet paper. No idea is too wacky for these folks.

For the Love of Cake
4

For the Love of Cake

Liberty Village has this bakery that specializes in custom edible figures that can be designed to look like pretty much any real person or fictional character, from cartoons to pets to an actual spouse. Colours can be customized on set cake designs in their "designer's choice" collection.

Cakestar
5

Cakestar

Just a short distance from Lake Shore and Kipling in Etobicoke, this bakery does custom cakes that can serve from 10 people to over a 100 in flavours like chocolate, marble, carrot, Black Forest and Italian rum with options for vegan and gluten-free varieties. Filling options include dulce de leche, Nutella and coconut creme.

Velvet Lane Cakes
6

Velvet Lane Cakes

This Cabbagetown bakery is where to go to get your stylish cakes. That means nude monotone cakes topped with macarons and decorated with icing flowers, drips or splatters of gold.

Staij & Co.
7

Staij & Co.

Cakes can be decorated with ice cream cones, flowers, tons of gold or to look like unicorns at this Cabbagetown bakery that does flavours like salted caramel, chocolate fudge, raspberry twist and Ferrero Rocher.

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets
8

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets

All things nerdy, geeky, gory and creepy can be had in sweet form from this West Queen West bakery. With their custom "surprise me" cakes, you can choose from set size, price and flavour options and let them know your favourite genre or theme, and they'll create a special surprise cake.

Celena's Bakery
9

Celena's Bakery

Danforth East is home to this bakery that needs a week's notice for all custom cake orders and a month's notice for wedding cake orders. Call or email them to customize the size, flavours and design details of your cake.

