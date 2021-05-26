The Best Custom Cakes in Toronto
The best custom cakes in Toronto can be tailored to your preference when it comes to flavour and design. Whether you want your cake to be creepy, glamorous, nerdy or pretty, these places can create a dessert exclusive to you and whatever you're celebrating.
Here are the best custom cakes in Toronto.
Head to this bakery in North York known for donuts, and you'll also find a resource for eye-popping custom cakes including wedding cakes. They'll walk you through a whole design consultation for wedding cakes, and can even make donut wedding cakes: tiers of dozens of donuts topped with a six-inch cake.
Liberty Village has this bakery that specializes in custom edible figures that can be designed to look like pretty much any real person or fictional character, from cartoons to pets to an actual spouse. Colours can be customized on set cake designs in their "designer's choice" collection.
Just a short distance from Lake Shore and Kipling in Etobicoke, this bakery does custom cakes that can serve from 10 people to over a 100 in flavours like chocolate, marble, carrot, Black Forest and Italian rum with options for vegan and gluten-free varieties. Filling options include dulce de leche, Nutella and coconut creme.
All things nerdy, geeky, gory and creepy can be had in sweet form from this West Queen West bakery. With their custom "surprise me" cakes, you can choose from set size, price and flavour options and let them know your favourite genre or theme, and they'll create a special surprise cake.
Hector Vasquez at Velvet Lane, @itstheicingonthecake_, @staijandco, @@celenasbakery
Join the conversation Load comments