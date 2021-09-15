Best of Toronto
wedding cakes toronto

The Best Wedding Cakes in Toronto

The best wedding cakes in Toronto are the centerpieces of any joyous reception. Tiers of fondant or buttercream can range from lavishly ostentatious to uniquely understated, depending on your style. Tie the knot then cut right into these custom-designed pieces of art.

Here are the best wedding cakes in Toronto.

Bobbette & Belle

Aside from being picture-perfect canvases for your florist, the elegant towers from this popular patisserie taste delicious as well. Some of their signatures range from $300 to $1,250 and come in an array of flavours, while custom order prices vary. Order from their Leslieville bakery or the location at Yonge and Lawrence.

For the Love of Cake

The only limit is your imagination when it comes to this bakery on Liberty Street. They’ll personalize your cake from the ombre ruffles to the bride and groom toppers ($125 each). Set designs range from $300 to $900 with flavour options that range from red velvet to Guinness chocolate. 

Velvet Lane Cakes

Buttercream-filled cakes are the highlight of every party. This Cabbagetown bakery offers flavours like Funfetti and coconut, with fillings like raspberry and hazelnut to match. Let the team know your vision and they’ll execute it for your big day, with gluten- and dairy-free options available at your request.

Ampersand Bakehouse

If you’re looking for something colourful, get your cake from this playful bakery on Danforth East. These three-tiered cakes are for smaller receptions, with 10-inch options enough for 30 guests being the largest. Bold designs like the Paper Sail Cake or Sprinkle Cake are all made with Swiss Meringue Buttercream, ranging from $45 to $150.

Cakestar

Every occasion is worth a cake at this beloved neighbourhood shop on Lake Shore Blvd. and your glorious union is no exception. The menu here runs the gamut from candy explosions to added shots of rum, though you can always expect Italian meringue buttercream or an extra layer of sugar dough on top of your fondant cake.

Staij & Co.

Sprinkles, fluffy frosting and drippy chocolate ganache are a few of the highlights from the signature menu at Staij. If you’re looking for larger tiered options, this quaint bakery on Parliament also takes custom cake designs to match the vibe of your wedding day.

Finespun Cakes & Pastries

This Annex bakery can customize your wedding cake in a variety of ways. They're famous for their incredibly realistic handmade sugar flowers. 

DaanGo Cake Lab

Master Chef Christopher Siu’s Scarborough cake shop, known for creations shaped like durians and ramen bowls, also dabbles in more traditional ivory towers. Personalize your semi-baked butter cream cakes and fondant cakes with fresh flowers. Flavours include matcha, Milk Tea, black sesame and even Ovaltine.

Chocolada

What started as a European pastry shop in the 1980s has grown over the years into a popular pitstop on Steeles Avenue for decadent doses of buttercream and floral decorations. Message Chocolada for a consultation and tasting that will bring your wedding cake dreams to life. 

Lead photo by

Bobbette and Belle. Additional photos by @liightphotography of Bobbette & Belle, Velvet Lane, Ampersand BakehouseStaij and Co, DaanGo.

