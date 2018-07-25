The Best Ice Cream in Toronto
The best ice cream in Toronto brings all the lines to the yard, and you best believe they will be long. It seems queuing up for these sweet treats has become this city's most beloved summertime tradition – and when the ice cream is this decked out it might be worth it. And don't forget, Toronto has soft serve and gelato options too.
Here's the best ice cream in Toronto.
A real Toronto ice cream OG, Ed's has been stirring up its extensive list of flavours for what feels like forever. On top of the Roncey spot, you can visit its original location in the Beaches, its second spot in Leslieville, or its newest in Mimico to get your choice of all-natural flavours in a cone or a pint to go.
Don't let this bare bones, East Chinatown store fool you. It might just look like your run-of-the-mill convenience store but Wong's is a single-man operation selling some of the most uniquely simple scoops in the city: think flavours like ube, rosewater white chocolate jasmine, or wasabi honey.
Ever since 1981, Greg Mahon's huge selection of rotating ice cream flavours has been a Toronto summertime go-to. The Distillery location is even quainter than its spot in the Annex, but both scoop up all the same favourites like roasted marshmallow and sweet cream.
Just a few doors down from Dutch Dreams, this St. Clair West store is a modern space scooping up ice cream into everything, from waffle taco shells to cookie sandwiches for the easiest consumption. They offer vegan stuff as well as some classic flavours from Ed's Real Scoop and Kawartha Dairy.
Hector Vasquez at Wong's Ice Cream
