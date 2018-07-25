Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
best ice cream toronto

The Best Ice Cream in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best ice cream in Toronto brings all the lines to the yard, and you best believe they will be long. It seems queuing up for these sweet treats has become this city's most beloved summertime tradition – and when the ice cream is this decked out it might be worth it. And don't forget, Toronto has soft serve and gelato options too.

Here's the best ice cream in Toronto.

Bang Bang Ice Cream and Bakery
1

Bang Bang Ice Cream and Bakery

The lineups here just don't end. It's been years since this sweet shop opened on Ossington, and to this day you'll still see people lining up every day of the summer for their egg waffles stuffed with fave flavours like the Totaro and Earl Grey.

Ed's Real Scoop (Roncesvalles)
2

Ed's Real Scoop (Roncesvalles)

A real Toronto ice cream OG, Ed's has been stirring up its extensive list of flavours for what feels like forever. On top of the Roncey spot, you can visit its original location in the Beaches, its second spot in Leslieville, or its newest in Mimico to get your choice of all-natural flavours in a cone or a pint to go.

Dutch Dreams
3

Dutch Dreams

Another local institution, Dutch Dreams on St. Clair West has a super fun interior and cotton candy-decked out ice cream cones that'll never go out of style. Every order here basically looks like an explosion of ice cream, fruit, and candy.

Wong's Ice Cream
4

Wong's Ice Cream

Don't let this bare bones, East Chinatown store fool you. It might just look like your run-of-the-mill convenience store but Wong's is a single-man operation selling some of the most uniquely simple scoops in the city: think flavours like ube, rosewater white chocolate jasmine, or wasabi honey.

Greg's Ice Cream (Distillery)
5

Greg's Ice Cream (Distillery)

Ever since 1981, Greg Mahon's huge selection of rotating ice cream flavours has been a Toronto summertime go-to. The Distillery location is even quainter than its spot in the Annex, but both scoop up all the same favourites like roasted marshmallow and sweet cream.

Sweet Olenka's (Kensington Market)
6

Sweet Olenka's (Kensington Market)

What started off as a chocolatier on Lakeshore Blvd. W is now a super popular Toronto destination for all things sweet. Vegans can enjoy their homemade ice cream in a cone, cup, or cookie sandwich.

Booyah
7

Booyah

Just a few doors down from Dutch Dreams, this St. Clair West store is a modern space scooping up ice cream into everything, from waffle taco shells to cookie sandwiches for the easiest consumption. They offer vegan stuff as well as some classic flavours from Ed's Real Scoop and Kawartha Dairy.

Summer's Ice Cream
8

Summer's Ice Cream

A visit to this ice cream parlour is a classic Yorkville move. Open since 1991, heading into this little store will have you walking out with basic but satisfying scoops of homemade flavours like apple pie and toasted marshmallow.

Arctic Bites
9

Arctic Bites

These Thai ice cream rolls are definitely not your traditional hard ice cream. Head to this Baldwin Village restaurant to watch the entrancing process of how this ice cream is frozen and rolled into perfect, airy, bite-sized treats you can douse with your choice of tasty toppings.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Wong's Ice Cream

The Best Ice Cream in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Ice Cream in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Gelato in Toronto

The Best Soft Serve Ice Cream in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Ice Cream in Toronto

The Best Soft Serve Ice Cream in Toronto

The Best Brunch in Toronto

The Best Live Music Venues in Toronto

The Best Gluten-Free Bakeries in Toronto

The Best Tattoo Parlours in Toronto

The Best Sangria in Toronto

The Best Late Night Chinese Food in Toronto