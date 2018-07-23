Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
best soft serve ice cream toronto

The Best Soft Serve Ice Cream in Toronto

The best soft serve ice cream in Toronto is the hottest in cold swirly treats. Coming in all different flavours and decked out with a plethora of crunchy, savoury additives, nothing says summer like a softly served cup or cone of this sweet goodness. 

Here are the best soft serve ice cream in Toronto. 

Tom's Dairy Freeze
1

Tom's Dairy Freeze

Serving up soft serve since 1969, this OG shack on the Queensway is the definition of summertime sweet. Decorate your epic cone with soft serve made from real cream with all sorts of fun toppings and enjoy it under their giant curved awnings.

Sweet Jesus
2

Sweet Jesus

This ice creamery made major waves in the city when it first opened just a few years ago, and since then they've opened up locations in Riverside, Eglinton and beyond where you can get their monstrous candy- and chocolate-coated cones.

La Diperie
3

La Diperie

This Montreal transplant now has locations on the Danforth and right across from Trinity Bellwoods, where it offers its famous customizable dipped cones. Head here or to the original Danforth spot to orchestrate your perfect mix of vanilla soft serve, dip, and toppings.

Eva's Original Chimneys
4

Eva's Original Chimneys

These aren't just regular waffle cones: the chimneys at this Annex ice creamery are cakes made from ingredients like herbs, olive oil and cheese, culminating in a cylinder of savoury goodness that adds a twist to the sweet ice cream that goes inside.

iHalo Krunch
5

iHalo Krunch

This ice creamery is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about purveyors of soft serve in Toronto so expect lineups on those hot summer days. Pictures of their famous charcoal and ube ice cream are likely flooding your IG feed right now.

Roselle Desserts
6

Roselle Desserts

This Corktown patisserie has expanded their soft serve offering from Wednesdays to Sundays, meaning you'll have more than just the weekend to catch their famous Earl Grey flavour – just be warned they rotate flavours, so you might not get what you're looking for, but the new sweet du-jour will be just as good.

Wvrst
7

Wvrst

You wouldn't expect a place specializing in wieners to have great ice cream but this beer hall on King West has a tight menu of homemade soft serve that's really unique. The maple rosemary is a winner, and their newest caramel budino-inspired flavour is pretty delicious too.

Butter Baker
8

Butter Baker

This sweet spot by Dundas and Bay has soft serve, and the best part is that it's dairy-free. Those who are lactose-averse will appreciate this swirly pink and white waffle cone made from strawberry purée and Tahiti vanilla.

Home
9

Home

Doing up simple sugar cones with super satisfying flavours, this bakery in Bloordale Village offers both hard ice cream and soft serve, meaning you can mash up scoops from Ed's Real Scoop with Home's original soft concoctions like Earl Grey made from Sloane Tea.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Tom's Dairy Freeze, @jadykiss_7r of Roselle, @qtaetae of Butter Baker, @tastesbyjade of Home Baking Co.

