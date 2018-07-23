The Best Soft Serve Ice Cream in Toronto
The best soft serve ice cream in Toronto is the hottest in cold swirly treats. Coming in all different flavours and decked out with a plethora of crunchy, savoury additives, nothing says summer like a softly served cup or cone of this sweet goodness.
Here are the best soft serve ice cream in Toronto.
This Montreal transplant now has locations on the Danforth and right across from Trinity Bellwoods, where it offers its famous customizable dipped cones. Head here or to the original Danforth spot to orchestrate your perfect mix of vanilla soft serve, dip, and toppings.
This Corktown patisserie has expanded their soft serve offering from Wednesdays to Sundays, meaning you'll have more than just the weekend to catch their famous Earl Grey flavour – just be warned they rotate flavours, so you might not get what you're looking for, but the new sweet du-jour will be just as good.
Doing up simple sugar cones with super satisfying flavours, this bakery in Bloordale Village offers both hard ice cream and soft serve, meaning you can mash up scoops from Ed's Real Scoop with Home's original soft concoctions like Earl Grey made from Sloane Tea.
Hector Vasquez of Tom's Dairy Freeze, @jadykiss_7r of Roselle, @qtaetae of Butter Baker, @tastesbyjade of Home Baking Co.
