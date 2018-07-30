The Best Gelato in Toronto
The best gelato in Toronto showcases the the smoother Italian version of regular ice cream. For a treat that’s less fatty than a typical icy cone, head to any of these spots for a huge array of gelato types ranging from classics like Straciatella to futuristic fruity flavours.
Always busy, this Queen West ice creamery is the place to go for house-made gelato on sticks, cups, or cones with rare Asian flavours like Vietnamese coffee, taro, and even durian. You can visit their Baldwin Village location for a less busy affair.
A Leaside classic, this family-run spot on Bayview has been scooping up housemade gelato since 2001. They serve up all the favourites like hazelnut and lemon, but their specialty is the signature Quantum Gelato, which has been developed over the years to be high in protein and low in fat, and it comes in chocolate or cappuccino.
When in Little Italy, do as the Italians do and grab a cone of gelato (or do the same on the Danforth, or in Kensington). Their cups come in three sizes of delicious―albeit pricier―flavours ranging from watermelon to strawberry cheesecake.
A Toronto favourite for all things ice cream-related, Ed’s gelato is made with a similar custard base as its ice cream, just churned slower. The result is a denser, richer product full of natural flavours. You can try it at their original Beaches location, in Leslieville or in Mimico or Roncy.
Hector Vasquez at La Paloma
