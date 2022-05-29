Lavender farms in Ontario are some of the most beautiful places to visit this summer

Lavender farms should be on your Ontario bucket list this summer even though blooming season is still about a month away.

There are several beautiful lavender farms in Ontario, and many a short drive from Toronto. Whether you're looking for the perfect photo-op or to pick-your-own lavender plants, there's lots to like about these farms and fields.

The most famous and largest lavender farm in Ontario and the one that you've likely heard of is Terre Bleu.

This 200-acre farm near Milton is home to over 75,000 lavender plants. You can take a self-guided tour through the purple-hued fields and check out the farm's essential oil distillery.

If you're lucky, you can catch workers brewing fresh lavender essential oil on-site. The farm also features gorgeous outdoor art installations, such as the Big Yellow Door.

Bonnieheath Estate should also be on your list. Just an hour drive outside Hamilton, this 129-acre farm and ten acre vineyard offers pick your-own-lavender plants.

Freshly picked lavender bundles are offered at a variety of rates, and the farm is even waiving entrance fees this year.

Bonnieheath Estate is open Wednesday to Sunday starting in May, and they will be extending their hours in June. If searching for the picture-perfect lavendar backdrop, you might want to wait until July when lavender is in full bloom to visit the farm.

Avalon Lavender Farm is a but further away if you're coming from Toronto. Located an hour and a half outside the city, this farm has over 30,000 English and French lavender plants.

You can have your own picnic on-site, and the farm also allows cut-your-own lavender bundles.

Field admission is $14, with an extra $10 if you're looking to cut your own lavender plants.

The farm is open mid-June from Thursday to Sunday, with seven daily time slots to choose from.

NEOB Lavender is a gorgeous farm at Niagara-on-the-Lake which sells over 150 unique lavender products, including essential oils.

The farm allowed pick-your-own lavender in the past, so keep your eyes peeled for an update on this year's rules.

Tickets are available both at the farm and online, and come with a free tour of the estate.

The property also features a 15,000 square-foot greenhouse, which is available to tour and included in the admission perks. You can roam the farm's lavender field starting June 1.

Not to be overlooked is Laveanne, a four-acre lavender farm that features a stunning 30-metre diameter meditation labyrinth.

You can pre-book your time and date of visit online. The farm suggests visiting when lavenders are in bloom, which is usually the second or third week of July.

Visitation times are limited to one hour and tickets cost $11.30 per person.

Make sure to pack your picnic blankets as well, because the farm allows you to have small picnics in the lavender fields. Laveanne is open starting July 1.