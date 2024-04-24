TOOR Hotel opening in Toronto this summer

A brand-new hotel is scheduled to open in Toronto this summer, featuring not only unobstructed views of the city, but a collection of long-term residences.

Weary travellers and staycationers alike are about to get some new digs, as the highly-anticipated TOOR Hotel puts on the finishing touches before opening to the public this summer.

The latest from Manga Hotel Group and Canadian hotelier Sukhdev Toor, the property will offer 232 guest rooms alongside 181 residential units for both short- and long-term stays.

The TOOR will also be home to a French-inspired bistro called Muse Bistro + Bar, which will feature a casual ground-floor space, formal second-floor dining room and menu designed by The Fifteen Group.

The hotel, which is designed by award-winning international design studio DesignAgency, also includes a 1,500 square-foot fitness centre and yoga studio, expansive terrace, and valet parking, a true blessing in its Moss Park digs.

The 33-floor development is just the first of four boutique hotel concepts by Manga Hotel Group in the next five years, and, hey, it's nice to know that when homes in the city are in short supply, chic hotels seem to be popping up like mushrooms.

The TOOR Hotel will be located at 203 Jarvis, directly across the street from the Haven Toronto facility for men 50+ experiencing homelessness.

Opening is expected sometime this summer.