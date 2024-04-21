Coast to coast train ride in Canada is an epic adventure you need to try at least once

The Canada Coast to Coast by Train adventure is an unforgettable journey aboard the historic trans-Canadian railway that offers a unique perspective of the Great White North.

The adventure begins in Halifax, where you can spend your day taking a scenic harbor cruise, or just wandering charming cobblestone streets and enjoying colourful maritime architecture.

Whatever you do, just don't forget to dine on some freshly-caught lobster.

You'll spend day two continuing your exploration of Canada's east coast, getting lost along Nova Scotia's rugged coastlines and checking out quaint fishing villages and iconic Canadian landmarks, like picture-perfect Peggy's Cove.

From there, the trip unfolds over 20 days, with seven spent onboard and the rest exploring some of Canada's most beautiful destinations, with lodging in hotels along the way, handpicked by travel experts.

As the train passes through the Maritime provinces, you can expect scenic rural landscapes and brief glimpses into small towns en route to their next stop in Canada's most European City, Quebec City, full of old-world charm and vibrant culture.

Next up on the trip is Montreal, where you'll have a chance to wander through the historic streets of Old Montreal, dine in world-renowned restaurants, and explore the city's vibrant nightlife scene.

On the eighth day, you'll arrive in Toronto where you can opt for a guided tour of the city or a daytrip to Niagara Falls, before it's time to reboard and journey westward for three days through Canada's prarie provinces.

Alberta is your next stop, where the next few days of your trip will be filled with adventure and luxurious relaxation, all while surrounded by crisp mountain air, starting with Jasper National Park.

During your time in the Rocky Mountains, you'll be escorted on a picturesque journey from Jasper to Lake Louise via one of North America's most scenic routes, the Icefields Parkway.

Maybe you'll marvel at Lake Louise's stunning turquoise waters and glacier-draped peaks? Or, make some memories during leisurely moments lakeside, take a tranquil stroll, or explore charming boutiques and restaurants.

Then it's on to Banff National Park, where you'll have some pre-selected options of expereicnes to choose from like sightseeing tours, cowboy cookout lunches, and horse-drawn wagon rides.

The final leg of the journey brings you into Vancouver, one of the country's most diverse cities where you can finish up your nation-wide tour by exploring vibrant Canadian culture, surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

This incredible adventure package by Fresh Tracks Canada offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience to discover the beauty of Canada's natural wonders and rich cultural heritage... from coast to coast.