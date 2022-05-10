15 fun day trips from Toronto to add to your spring bucket list

Fun day trips from Toronto can be two hours or less from the city and offer plenty of natural beauty and activities to enjoy for the day. There is no shortage of nearby destinations that meet that criteria, and the warm weather and longer days make spring the perfect time to go.

Here are my picks for fun day trips from Toronto to do this spring.

It won't take you more than one hour to drive to this provincial park that's part of the Bruce Trail. The waterfalls are the area's main pride and joy. One of the trails will bring you to the bottom of the Cataract Falls while the lower falls are best viewed from the overarching bridge.

Located an hour and a half away, the Kawartha Trans Canada Trail follows a former railway bed over a 650-foot bridge. Doube's, also known as Orange Corners Trestle Bridge, is set a hundred feet above a lush valley making it the most photogenic point on the trail.

This natural gem in Hamilton has several hidden caves and crevices to discover along its trails. More karsts, which are passages caused by dissolving rock, are found here than in any other single area in Ontario.

Head to Niagara for your next day trip, not for the falls or the downtown tourist traps but for this stunning boardwalk beside a rushing river. There are multiple viewing platforms along the walk where you can marvel at the Niagara River in all its natural glory.

You can find over an acre of flowers at this small town farm just an hour's drive from Toronto. Walk the fresh blooms and pick your own bouquet to take home for an idyllic spring outing.

This other-worldly natural attraction looks closer to Mars than Earth but it's actually an hour and a half away in Caledon. It's been a minute since the red rock badlands have been open to the public, so expect crowds.

The RBG and its surrounding nature sanctuaries offer an easy day excursion an hour from the city. With elevated boardwalks and lookouts, Hendrie Valley is one of the most scenic spots in the botanical garden.

We love a laidback day trip free of crowds, and that's exactly what you can expect at Tiny Marsh in Simcoe County. The spot is, however, brimming with wildlife. Hike the longest trail that leads out to a large dike in the middle of the marsh or explore the area aboard a canoe.

For a road trip centered around food, hop in the car and head to Oxford County to experience all it has to offer in the way of cheese. The self-guided tour consists of over 20 stops around the county, which happens to be the dairy capital of Canada.

This quiet expanse of nature is just an hour away from the shouts and sirens of the city. It isn't hard to waste away a day here either with hiking, wildlife watching, canoeing, kayaking, swimming and fishing all available by the picturesque lake.

This beautiful property near Hamilton has wine tours and tastings, fruit picking, and scenic train rides through the vineyard and orchards. It's everything you'd want from a visit to wine country in half the travel time.

Wait for the first scorcher of the year to visit Turkey Point Beach on Lake Eerie. Once you're done acquiring tan lines, Long Point Eco-Adventures offers kayaking, paddle boarding, biking and axe-throwing.

The Cambridge to Paris Rail Trail, which extends 18 kilometres from Cambridge to the town of Paris, features remnants of a long-abandoned yarn and wool mill. A bike is the best way to tackle the trail as the ruins are located about halfway in.

Ferris Provincial Park is home to this 300-foot suspension bridge, so you'll only have to spend a few hours in the car to get there. It extends just 30 feet above the quick rushing waters of the Trent River and is surrounded by incredible views.

This spot is a well-loved day trip destination located only 40 minutes from Toronto. The myriad of reasons to visit include the sandy beaches, hiking trails through the escarpment and the epic cliff lookouts.