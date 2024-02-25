This small town in Ontario is a must-visit for fans of Schitt's Creek

Goodwood Ontario is the real-life Schitt's Creek, and that's no exaggeration: this village just outside of Toronto is literally the backdrop of the wildly popular Netflix show.

While the days of casually stumbling upon a star of the show in town may be behind us, as the show ended back in 2020, there are more reasons to swing by Goodwood on your next roadtrip than just the chance of meeting a Levy.

The town, located just 45 minutes outside of Toronto, is called home by its population of just over 600 people, while also being home to some of the most iconic buildings and backdrops from Schitt's Creek.

From the Rose Apothecary to Bob's Garage and Cafe Tropical — many of the show's most iconic filming locations live in Goodwood, with the exception of the (in)famous motel, which is located near Uxbridge irl.

If you're not a fan of the show, or if you finish your sight seeing in a matter of minutes (it's a very small town), Goodwood has plenty more to offer, like the Secord Forest and Wildlife Area just outside of town for an easy yet beautiful hike or bike ride.

Whether you're setting off to get some extra Schitt in your life or simply looking for something to do while you pass through, Goodwood guarantees a fun afternoon of sightseeing and good times.