These are the furthest places you can travel to from Toronto by car

Road trip season is just around the corner, and while there are countless destinations in Toronto's backyard worth exploring this summer, they might not satisfy those looking to really put some mileage on their odometers.

blogTO has covered travel curiosities like the longest flight out of Toronto, and even the shortest flight you can take from the city. But those who prefer to travel closer to the ground will be surprised to learn just how far from the 416 you can venture on a set of wheels without ever lifting off on a plane.

Tropical and even Arctic destinations can be reached by car from Toronto if you're willing to put in the hours and brave treacherous road conditions.

So, how far can you actually drive from Toronto?



It turns out you can travel quite a surprising distance, with the maximum direct voyage spanning 7,250 kilometres across eight countries, ending in one of the most remote regions on the planet amid the rainforests of Panama.

The absolute longest direct trip from Toronto you can take without resorting to an airplane or car ferry entails 90 hours — almost four days — of nonstop driving through southern Ontario, the American heartland and several Central American countries via the Pan-American Highway that covers most (but not all) of the west coast of the Americas.

The Pan-American Highway's northern end reaches its southern terminus at the small Panamanian village of Yaviza, at the edge of a region known as the Darién Gap.

This remote, mountainous, and densely rainforested area forms a dividing line between Central and South America. No roads, not even primitive dirt paths, cross this gap — meaning it is the furthest south one can drive from anywhere on the North and Central American landmass.

Don't expect much in the way of tourist accommodations if you visit, though. If adventure tourism isn't your thing, this might not be the trip for you.

But what if you do love adventure and you're just not a warm-weather type?

Fear not, as there is another very long road trip you can take, if inclined, that will cross through some equally rugged — but much colder — landscapes, leading you all the way to the Arctic Ocean.

The drive from Toronto to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, spans an unbelievable 7,200 kilometres, including a final stretch along the Dalton Highway, one of the northernmost paved roads on the planet.

At 75-76 hours drive time, you'd be on the road for more than three full days to get to this destination above the Arctic Circle. Accommodations in Prudhoe Bay are spartan, but visitors still often make the trek from larger Alaskan cities to see the tundra landscapes and midnight sun during warmer summer months.

I wouldn't suggest either of these trips for the casual driver, as they will take you through long stretches of remote areas that, without adequate preparation and supplies, could turn into a really bad time.

With that in mind, happy trekking!