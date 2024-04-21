Belfountain is a small town and conservation area in Ontario for an adventure outdoors

Belfountain is a place near Toronto with a small-town feel and breathtaking landscapes, making it an ideal destination for a day trip. It's an underrated hidden gem in Southern Ontario, offering a blend of natural beauty and quaint charm.

Here are some reasons to visit Belfountain, Ontario.

Higher Grounds Cafe

Start your day the right way with a visit to Higher Grounds Cafe, a hub for caffeine enthusiasts, cyclists, hikers, and road trippers alike.

Pick up a freshly brewed cup of simple coffee, or something a bit more fashionable from their talented baristas, and pair it with a delectable pastry or savoury sandwich before embarking on your outdoor escapades.

Opening its gates for the season every May, Belfountain Conservation Area has scenic trails that offer panoramic, Instagram-perfect views of a majestic waterfall accessible via a charming suspension bridge.

Experience the park's history as you encounter landmarks such as the iconic "Belle" fountain, terrace, and the mystical Yellowstone Cave. With freshwater springs cascading down limestone cliffs, this conservation area is an unforgettable experience for nature enthusiasts.

Local Shopping

Stroll through Belfountain's local shops, each offering unique charm and treasures waiting to be discovered. Check out Credit Creek Country Store for a dose of classic rural shopping vibes, where you'll find everything from quaint knick-knacks to tasty snacks for the road ahead.

Then, venture next door to Black Powder Supply Company, a gritty yet inviting little clothing shop. Here, you'll find locally crafted goods made with impeccable attention to detail, designed to accompany you on countless adventures.

Forks of the Credit Provincial Park is a must-visit spot for outdoor enthusiasts seeking tranquillity and natural connection. Located on the Bruce Trail, this park offers a selection of scenic side trails, perfect for a day of hiking.

Then, immerse yourself in the beauty of Kettle Lake, a picturesque water oasis tucked into the park's landscapes and a perfect spot for an afternoon of fishing.

Round off your day of exploration with a visit to GoodLot Farmstead Brewing Company, located just a few minutes up the road from Forks of the Credit. Set amidst an organic hop farm, this brewery offers a taste of local craftsmanship and hospitality.

Relax in the beer gardens as you savour a cold, refreshing brew, or explore the property's trails and pick up a game of disc golf.

Treat your taste buds at the GoodSpot Kitchen, serving up delicious bites made from locally sourced ingredients. With live music events happening Thursdays to Sundays, Good Lot Farmstead Brewing Company makes for a fun ending to a memorable day in Belfountain.