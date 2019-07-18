25 essential hiking trails and parks in Toronto
Parks, hiking and walking trails in Toronto offer some peaceful reprieve from city living, without actually requiring you to leave Toronto. Luckily, we've got tons of lush parks and trails close to some of the busiest parts of town, because there's nothing like a dose of greenery to cure the urban blues.
Check out all the essential parks and hiking trails in Toronto in this photo gallery.
Tanya Mok of Humber Arboretum
