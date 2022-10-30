Eat & Drink
goodlot brewery

GoodLot Brewery in Ontario is making waves for its hyper-local farm-raised beer

If you didn't think hyper-local, farm raised beer is a thing you might not be familiar with GoodLot Brewery.

The Caledon-based brewery has been making a name for itself in recent years with its refreshing lineup of brews and its unique story.

GoodLot Brewery markets itself as an organic hop farm and brewery that makes fresh, hyper-local farm-raised beer using ingredients grown on their farm in Caledon as well as other small Ontario farmers.

They've been appearing at farmers' markets in the GTA all summer including last weekend as a "guest vendor" at the Leslieville Farmers' Market in Greenwood Park.

One of the owners told blogTO that the reception to their products so far has been amazing and they sold out of many of their offerings last weekend.

Their lineup of beers includes seasonal sours like apricot and raspberry, a 4.7 per cent Session Porter, a traditional German Weissbier, a Pilsner and their flagship Caledon pale ale just to name a few.

A tasting lounge is under construction at their Caledon farm that is expected to open this winter. 

Their bottle shop and brewery is open year-round at 18825 Shaws Creek Road in Caledon.

