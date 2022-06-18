10 outdoor adventures in Toronto you need to add to your list this summer

There are a ton of outdoor adventures in Toronto that will take you all over the city crossing both land and water. Rent a boat and paddle down the Humber River, bike from downtown to Etobicoke, or venture through secret urban trails.

Here are my picks for the top outdoor adventures in Toronto this summer.

Ride a water bike

If you're looking for a new way to travel across the water, head down to Humber Bay Arch Bridge where Toronto Water Bikes offers you the choice of a single or tandem water bike to pedal around the lake with impeccable views of the Toronto skyline. The bikes light up at night for some extra fun.

Play an escape game on a pirate ship

Looking for a new way to sail around the Toronto Harbour? Then hop aboard and set sail as Pirate Life has revived "Escape the Ghost Ship," an escape game held on a pirate ship that sail around the Toronto Harbour into the night.

Paddle along the Long Branch Bowl

Start your journey at Colonel Sam Smith Park and head west towards Marie Curtis Park at this completely made-up name for a very real spot. The location provides a unique and quieter slice of Toronto's waterfront as you pass by the Lakeshore Yacht Club and lakefront homes.

Catch a concert, comedy show or magic show while floating down the Humber River

If you're looking for a fun and unique way to spice up your summer nights then grab a life jacket and your choice of a boat, kayak, canoe or paddleboard, and catch a local performance while you float down the river.

Rent a glow-in-the-dark kayak

Grab a life jacket and hop into a transparent glow-in-the-dark kayak for the perfect nighttime paddle. This summer the boats will be launching at two locations, Humber Bay and Woodbine Beach.

Explore the city by going on an urban scavenger hunt

You may know the city like the back of your hand but if you want to test your knowledge of Toronto, try a scavenger hunt set in the city. See how much you actually know about Hogtown all while using problem solving skills to explore.

Mountain bike through Crothers Woods

The hiking trail straddles the Don River with lush green woods and winding trails making it the perfect place to bike. For those who don't have a bike, the 2.4-km trail is still a popular route for beginner hikers to get their steps in.

Take a jet ski tour from Ontario Place

There are a ton of boating rentals in the city but if you want to hop on a jet ski tour of the city, then 416Navy Jet Ski Tours has got you covered. The tour leaves from Ontario Place and (weather dependent) will head west towards Sunnyside Beach or east towards Sugar Beach with plenty of photo ops of the CN Tower.

Bike The Great Trail

Don't forget your helmet as you bike through the 14-km trail that starts at Union Station and takes you through Toronto's western waterfront all the way to the Mimico GO station in Etobicoke.

Go windsurfing

Head out to the waterfront where the Toronto Windsurfing Club offers group classes, private lessons and practices for those wanting to catch some air and try a new water sport this summer.