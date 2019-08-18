The Humber Bay Arch Bridge is one of Toronto's most iconic structures.

No matter which angle you approach it, this pristine arch at the mouth of the Humber River photographs beautifully, and is easily one of the most photogenic spots in the city.

This 456-foot-long foot bridge is always bustling with pedestrian traffic, cyclists, and rollerbladers.

Built in 1994 as part of the Martin Goodman Trail, it allows the path to continue west along the 1,400-kilometre path that links close to 68 commnunities along Lake Ontario, Lake Erie, and the St. Lawrence River.

Walk beneath its double-ribbed steel pipe arches and you'll notice the shadows of the 44 stainless steel hangers which suspend the deck, are as much an attraction as the hangers themselves.

The fascinating curves of this building often get it confused for a design by Santiago Calatrava, the Spanish architect who engineered other the Bac de Roda in Barcelona, or the Lusitania Bridge in Merida.

Actually, the Humber Bay Arch bridge was co-designed by the Toronto architecture firm Montgomery & Sisam, a group responsible for a slew of post-secondary buildings, and civic landmarks like the Toronto Botanical Gardens and Tommy Thompson Park.

The bridge's award-winning design is actually an hommage to the to the Toronto Carrying-Place Trail, a trading route that was used by aboriginals, then in later years colonian fur traders, to get to Lake Simcoe and Georgian Bay for more more than 200 years.

The First Nation influence is reflected in the geometric patterns in the ribbed arches, alluding to the Thunderbird, one of the most spirits in First Nations culture.

It's these triangular shapes which create shadows on the ground as the sun passes from east to west, until the sun eventually sets, in which case you'll be granted one of the most beautiful vistas from this western landmark.