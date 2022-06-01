You can ride a water bike on the lake in Toronto this summer

Now that summer is just around the corner, it means it's time for all your favourite water activities including paddle boarding, kayaking and canoeing.

If you're looking for another fun way to travel across water, you're in luck because you can ride a water bike in Toronto this summer.

Toronto Water Bikes is back this year for a summer full of pedalling around the lake.

New this year are the tandem bikes. If you don't feel comfortable pedalling alone, you can grab a friend so you can both ride together.

Just like last year, there will be an option to ride at night as their bikes are lit up by LED lights.

Whether you choose a single or tandem bike, grab your life jackets and head out to Humber Bay Arch Bridge where they'll be launching the water bikes.

Round up your friends for a unique way and fun way to see the Toronto skyline all while getting your daily exercise.

Toronto Water Bikes opens for the season on June 4 and runs until October 2. A session starts for a single water bike starts at $70 an hour while a session for a tandem water bike starts at $140 an hour.

If you're looking for another fun summer adventure on the water, you can catch a comedy show or concert while floating around the Humber River.