You can watch concerts and comedy shows floating on the Humber River this summer

Now that live events are back in the city, there are a ton of fun things to keep your summer busy. Whether it be attending one of the many street festivals or major concerts, there's rarely a shortage of things to do in Toronto.

If you're looking for a fun and unique experience this summer, why naot watch a concert, comedy show or magic act floating on Toronto's Humber River?

Shows On The River Series is letting you experience the river while you watch a local artist play some tunes, a local comedian tell their best jokes, or a local magician blow your mind with their latest illusion.

Whether it be a kayak, canoe, or the occasional paddleboard, Toronto Adventures is supplying you with a vessel so you can watch any of these shows in a unique way.

After signing a waiver, the staff will help you launch your preferred boat to a scenic location on the Humber River where you'll be able to see performances on the dock.

Every ticket comes with the boat rental, paddles, lifejackets, glowsticks, and of course admission to the show of your choice.

Round up your friends and head riverside to check out some local talent in the city all while taking part in one of summer's favourite activities.

Shows On The River Series runs on select dates from May through Oct. with tickets starting at $40.

Boats will be launched at Toronto Adventures: Humber River Paddling Centre, just a five-minute walk from Old Mill Subway Station.

It's good to note that events are subjected to cancellation or delay due to weather conditions.