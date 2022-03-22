Toronto's Field Trip festival is back after a hiatus and here's the lineup

Nothing else screams summer in the city than attending one of the multiple music festivals held in Toronto.

If you're as big of an indie music fan as I am, well I've got some exciting news for you because Field Trip is back after a hiatus, and they've just announced the lineup.

After a long two years, the beloved festival returns ready to bring more live music back to the city's core.

THE OFFICIAL POSTER!!!!!



Here’s your line up for Field Trip 2022 on July 9th at Fort York & Garrison Common.



Presale starts tomorrow at 10am EDT for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/771cKtfjck — Field Trip (@FieldTrip) March 22, 2022

The indie music festival will be taking over the historic Fort York site for one day only on July 9 and will feature performances by 15 different artists including Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Peach Pit, and Kurt Vile and the Violators.

Field Trip previously announced that it would take a break in 2019 and have the festival return in 2020, but due to restrictions, the comeback was delayed by two years.

"We can't wait to welcome people back to Field Trip to celebrate, be together again, discover their favourite new band, see their kids hula hoop, and be reminded of all the things we love about our city and about being with others," says festival co-founder and Arts & Craft President Kieran Roy.

General admission tickets are priced starting at $114.50 while VIP passes are $194.50. Presale begins on March 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Activities and schedule for the festival have yet to be announced but an announcement is expected in the upcoming weeks.