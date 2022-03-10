A new music festival is coming to Toronto this summer and here's the lineup so far

One of the best parts of summer is that all the music festivals come crawling back in and around the city. From Boots and Hearts to Veld Music Festival, this summer will be full of the hottest tunes.

If you're looking for another event to add to your to-do list, look no further because a new music festival is coming to Toronto this summer and part of the lineup was just announced.

From the entertainment company and team behind Veld Music Festival, Decadence Festival is a new three-day EDM festival that will be held over the Canada Day long weekend, with impeccable views of the Toronto skyline.

The electronic music festival will be held at CityView on Jun. 30 through Jul.2 and will feature Tiesto, Illenium, and Above & Beyond as the headliners.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the revival of festivals and live music in the city with the re-introduction of Decadence at CityView Toronto,” says Talal Farisi, Music Director, INK Entertainment Group.

Tickets are on sale now and are priced starting at $93.

Although the event is held at the drive-in venue, Decadence Festival is a standing festival and not a drive-in event. It's good to note that this festival is a 19+ event only.