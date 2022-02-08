Veld releases its 2022 lineup

EDM lovers can rejoice as the highly anticipated Veld Music Festival returns to Toronto after a two-year hiatus and the lineup was just announced.

The electronic music festival will be held at Downsview Park on July 29 through July 31 and will feature a handful of major artists including Alesso, Armin Van Buuren, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Porter Robinson.

To celebrate the return of Veld, the music festival will be bigger than ever this year. The festival has been extended from two days to three days, for a full weekend of some of the hottest EDM and hip-hop artists spinning tracks.

THE OFFICIAL VELD 2022 LINEUP IS HERE!

To celebrate, we’re giving you the chance to win a MASSIVE giveaway! Visit the Veld Instagram or Facebook page for details on how to enter. Also, pre-sale sign up closes today (Feb 8th) at 12pm EST. Visit our website to sign up now. pic.twitter.com/K29Gj1vIWU — Veld Music Festival (@VELDFest) February 8, 2022

“We always strive to provide the best experience possible for our fans, and to celebrate our return we are taking VELD to a whole new level by adding a third day to the festival, featuring even more exciting artists across EDM and hip-hop, for an unforgettable experience,” says Talal Farisi, Music Director of INK Entertainment Group.

Presale tickets go on sale on Feb. 9 at 9:00 a.m. while general ticket sales start on Feb. 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Fans of the festival can also sign up for the VELD newsletter for first access to tickets.