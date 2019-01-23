Toronto's Field Trip music and arts festival announces hiatus

One of Toronto's most popular summertime festivals will not be returning in 2019 as organizers take time off to, as they put it, "let the grass grow back."

Field Trip Music & Arts Festival has been packing Fort York for an entire weekend in early June every year since its inception in 2013.

The multi-disciplinary, cross-generational event, known for its family-friendly atmosphere and focus on local arts and culture, has grown into somewhat of a summer kick-off bash over the past five years.

Sadly for fans, there will be no Field Trip at Fort York this year.

"While the festival has grown more meaningful with each passing edition, we have made the difficult decision to take some much-needed time off in 2019," reads a message posted to the festival's website and Instagram account.

"Field Trip will go on hiatus with the goal of returning in 2020 with renewed vision and continued commitment to an unparalleled gathering of music, art, comedy, food & drink, and family," the message continues. "We have been honoured by how Field Trip has been embraced by the city of Toronto and the arts community at large."

No specific reason has been given for the hiatus, aside from the need to take time off. It's of note, however, that Field Trip did fall under some heavy criticism ahead of 2018's festival for booking Nestle as a sponsor.

The festival proceeded regardless with headliners Metric and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Everything went swimmingly, by most accounts, as fans are noting en masse in the comments section of Field Trip's Instagram post.

"Thanks to every single person that has put their heart into this festival – Field Trip belongs to you," reads the message from festival organizers. "We look forward to seeing you down the line, after a little bit of time to let the grass grow back."