Posted 12 hours ago
Field Trip releases its 2018 lineup

Posted 12 hours ago
First Bud Light Dreams released is musical lineup, and then Veld quickly followed suit with their announcement. Now another popular Toronto music festival has finally released what we've all been waiting for. 

Today at 12 p.m., Field Trip released its 2018 lineup. Metric and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be headlining this year's festivities and artists like Japandroids, Middle Kids and Allie X will also be performing over the course of the weekend.

The annual two day event takes place at Fort York on June 2 and 3. Tickets go on sale March 9 at 10 a.m. on the Field Trip website

