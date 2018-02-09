Bud Light Dreams releases its 2018 lineup

While summer may be a ways off for Toronto, there's finally some music festival news to get us all excited for the warmer months ahead.

If you've been waiting to see Armin van Burren, Kaskade, Galantis and a slew of other electronic artists, then you should probably check out the Bud Light Dreams lineup for this year, which was released earlier today.

A post shared by Bud Light Dreams (@dreamsmusicfest) on Feb 9, 2018 at 9:11am PST

The annual two day EDM event will be taking over the East Island at Ontario Place the weekend of June 23 and 24. Similar to last year, the festival will be 19+ and feature three stages and plenty of neon outfits.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on February 12 at 10 a.m., while the general sale starts on February 13 at 10 a.m.