New entertainment complex officially opening in Toronto with Gwen Stefani concert

In honour of its grand opening, the Great Canadian Casino Resort's massive concert venue is coming in with a bang, hosting Gwen Stefani in concert on May 3 as the inaugural performance in the space.

To sweeten the deal even further, the next night will see a performance by country star — not to mention, Stefani's boo — Blake Shelton, in an epic double header.

The venue will continue to be home to a slew of fun performances and events, playing host to both the ultra-retro Totally Tubular Festival and R&B crooner Ne-Yo this July.

The resort and casino opened in June of last year, but will be celebrating their official grand opening this spring and summer, now that the last of the bells and whistles have been officially added.

The Great Canadian Casino Resort is not only the newest of its kind in the country, it's also the largest, with their performance venue seating 5,000, a 3,800-vehicle parking structure, luxury accommodations and full casino featuring 175 table games and 4,800 slot machines.

Tickets to the Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton concerts, along with all other upcoming performances at the GCCR can be found through the resort's website and purchased through Ticketmaster.

The Great Canadian Casino Restort Toronto is located at 1133 Queen's Plate Drive.