Massey Hall is now selling concert tickets in Toronto for cheap

Massey Hall is now selling concert tickets at majorly low prices for a limited time.

In the age of astronomically overpriced concert tickets, Toronto music fans can finally catch a break and pick up tickets to select shows at a wildly discounted rate.

Running from now until Tuesday, April 16 at 3 p.m., the Massey Hall Spring Sale allows concertgoers to purchase tickets to a selection of shows — including a handful of talks and comedy shows — for just $25.

The sale doesn't only apply to Massey Hall, either. There are also shows at Roy Thompson Hall and TD Music Hall included in the promotion.

There are a total of 35 shows included in the sale, including talks from big names like Fran Lebowitz and National Geographic, classic albums like Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here performed live, and live comedy like Whose Line is it Anyway? live.

The deals don't just stop at $25 tickets, though, because some shows, including Tei Shi on May 2, Indigenous Grooves on May 24 and Kallitechnis on June 15, also offer a two-for-one deal, where you can pick up two tickets for $25.

You can browse the full list of shows included in the sale and purchase tickets through Massey Hall's website.