Toronto nightclub under investigation by police after reports of druggings

A popular Toronto nightclub is the current subject of a police investigation after a slew of reports of spiked drinks have arisen.

Toronto police are investigating allegations that patrons at Coda Nightclub — an Annex dance club popular among the anti-Entertainment District party crowd — had their drinks drugged over the Easter long weekend.

In a Reddit post that spurred the investigation, a victim warns attendees of the potential risk of being drugged at the club, stating that they collapsed in the club shortly after taking a sip from their drink on Saturday night.

"This is extremely scary. It's suspected to be GHB in all cases and I'm currently waiting on my hospital results," the post reads.

The original poster alleges that, after collapsing in the club, they went up to the coat check attendant asking for help, who apparently suggested the victim go to the suspected perpetrators and ask for help.

"I was absolutely shocked at this response," the person writes.

The original poster also states that they've been contacted by no fewer than five people — including three women and a couple — who also believe GHB was slipped into their drinks at Coda on the nights of Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30.

Responses to the Reddit post are flooded with comments from other former patrons of the club who allege they, too, have been drugged at Coda.

"That happened to me at CODA last summer as well," one person writes, claiming that their friend reported the incident to the club owners, but apparently no action was taken on it.

"Over the span of this long weekend as far as I know, five people were drugged in 2 days," another person claims.

"We are aware of the allegations. At Coda the safety and security are top priority and our staff are trained to the highest standard to make this possible. We take these matters seriously and are currently reviewing the situation internally," Coda's management tells blogTO.

"At this time there is a Police investigation ongoing so we cannot comment any further," they add.

Toronto Police are actively building their case and are, according to the original author of the Reddit post, hoping more people come forward with statements and evidence about the incidents at Coda over the weekend of Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30.

If you or anyone you know were affected by the incidents at the nightclub, you can reach out to the Toronto Police non-emergency line (416-808-2222) or tip line (416-222-8475).

Coda is located at 794 Bathurst Street in the Annex.