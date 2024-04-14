Canada's biggest music festival lands in Toronto this spring

The biggest music festival in Canada is coming to Toronto this spring and will bring with it a week of some great musical talent from around the world — but especially Canada.

Has your playlist been feeling a little flat lately? Or, perhaps you're just chomping at the bit for all of the great music festivals coming to Toronto this spring.

In any event, prepare to get hyped for one major music event that's coming to the city in just a few months.

Back for its 42nd year, Canadian Music Week — the largest music festival in Canada — will be rolling into the city for a week celebrating the country's rich culture of music and arts.

The festival will see dozens of musical acts from industry vets to hot up-and-comers play at 25 different venues across the city, running alonside a massive industry conference at the Westin Harbour Castle.

At the 2024 festival, expect performances from rising stars like Katie Tupper, Killy, Tekno and Softcult alongside heavy hitters like Walk Off The Earth, as you explore Toronto's music scene to the tune of some sweet melodies.

This year's Canadian Music Week festival will be taking place from Saturday, June 1 to Saturday, June 8, with the conference happening between June 2 and 5.

Wristbands to the festival, priced at $75, are on sale now through the Canadian Music Week website, and grant access to all of the festival's official showcases and select headliner shows.