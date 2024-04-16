Record store day is April 20 and here's how Toronto shops are celebrating

Music lovers, rejoyce! Record Store Day is coming up on April 20, and Toronto's record stores are already getting prepared.

On Saturday, April 20, independent record stores across Toronto, and the rest of North America, will spend the day celebrating the culture and artistry of vinyl, with special releases, sales and events.

What started in 2007, Record Store Day has blossomed into an annually celebrated event, with a slew of exclusives, firsts and rare vinyls being dropped specifically on the day to generate business and excitement for local record shops.

Operating on a retail-store-first basis, the event is aimed at drawing shoppers out of their homes and into physical record stores to get their hands on the exclusives.

Derek Antonio, founder of East Chinatown's Pop Music, tells blogTO that they're gearing up for a huge day this year, having seen a fanbase for the event steadily growing at the shop year over year.

"Last year our queue started around 2 a.m. and stretched several blocks by the time we opened at 8 a.m. It was absolutely pouring rain the entire morning, they were so resilient as our line continued for blocks past 1 p.m.," he tells blogTO.

According to Derek, it looks like this year could quite possibly see an even bigger turn out, with highly anticipated drops like an Olivia Rodrigo/ Noah Kahan 7” single, The Tragically Hip ‘Live At CBGB’s’ and a limited edition Beatles bluetooth turntable.

Pop Music has a complete list of their RSD offerings available on their website, but will be conducting business on a 'retail store first,' basis, starting at 8 a.m. on April 20.

This year, Derek tells blogTO, they've allowed their fans to decide what titles the shop carries — and they didn't hold back.

"Our offer this year is our biggest yet at 200 titles - all of which were requested by fans," he says.

Derek and Pop Music are in good company for this year's Record Store Day, with a number of Toronto's record shops participating in the event.

Kops Records, who have locations on Queen West and Danforth, will not only be participating Record Store Day on April 20, but celebrating Taylor Swift Appreciation Day, and are giving away a limited edition Swift LP.

Dundas West's High Notes Coffee + Vinyl is throwing a huge party to celebrate RSD, offering sales on new and used vinyl (15 and 30-50 per cent off, respectively), and will be giving out free coffee alongside a live DJ set by Brendan Boyle.

Located inside Haven Brews Cafe, Flow Record Store will also be offering a sale on non-RSD titles to celebrate. You can pick up new titles for 10 per cent off, or vintage records for 15 per cent off alongside RSD releases.

A complete list of participating record stores in Toronto (and beyond) — as well as the list of titles being released this year — can be found on Record Store Day Canada's website.