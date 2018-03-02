Music
Veld Toronto 2018

Veld releases its 2018 lineup

While music festival season may be a ways off for Toronto, it's time to start planning. It was only earlier in the week that one of Toronto's top EDM festivals, Veld, released its headliners.

DJ Snake, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, and Migos are all set to appear this summer. Now we learn other artists like Aly & Fila, Benny Benassi, Markus Schulz and Seven Lions are also coming as the full festival lineup was released earlier this morning.

The annual EDM event will once again be taking over Downsview Park the weekend of August 4 and 5. Tickets are now on sale on the Veld website

